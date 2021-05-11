To sheet or not to sheet? Millennials defend 'gross' bedroom habit

It's time for us to discuss the big issues.
When making your bed, do you really need a top sheet? Or is it a pointless relic of the past?
Is it there to enhance comfort and hygiene? Or is it a twisty heat-trap that doubles your bed-making time? Is it still gross to sleep without a top sheet if you wash your duvet cover religiously?
The topic was first launched in 2018 when Jesse Lynn said in a viral tweet she didn't know a "single millennial" who used a top sheet.
However, in recent days the discussion has reignited.
Some say they still love top sheets - and that many millennials are still using them.
"Top sheets are great. Not sure if it's a millennial thing. Celebrate being gross if you must," a man named Brendan wrote on Twitter.
"Who told Jesse Lynn she could speak for all millennials? This is blasphemy. (I'm sure you're cool tho JL but no)," Alorabuzz posted.
But others disagreed, saying the top sheet's days were numbered.
"I grew up hillbilly with a mattress on the floor and only sometimes a bottom sheet," one user wrote.
"Top sheets were for people who shopped at Tar-jay."