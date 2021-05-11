To sheet or not to sheet? Millennials defend 'gross' bedroom habit

This bed belongs to a Millennial. Possibly. Photo / Priscilla Du Preez

It's time for us to discuss the big issues.

When making your bed, do you really need a top sheet? Or is it a pointless relic of the past?

Is it there to enhance comfort and hygiene? Or is it a twisty heat-trap that doubles your bed-making time? Is it still gross to sleep without a top sheet if you wash your duvet cover religiously?

The topic was first launched in 2018 when Jesse Lynn said in a viral tweet she didn't know a "single millennial" who used a top sheet.

People say millennials “killed” chain restaurants, marriage, & napkins... But WHEN will they acknowledge our greatest take-down yet??



TOP SHEETS. I don’t know a single millennial who uses one. Top sheets are archaic. This is just the truth. — Jesse Lynn (@JesseLynnHarte) March 22, 2018

However, in recent days the discussion has reignited.

Some say they still love top sheets - and that many millennials are still using them.

"Top sheets are great. Not sure if it's a millennial thing. Celebrate being gross if you must," a man named Brendan wrote on Twitter.

"Who told Jesse Lynn she could speak for all millennials? This is blasphemy. (I'm sure you're cool tho JL but no)," Alorabuzz posted.

I don’t understand the whole “millennials don’t use top sheets” thing. This is the perfect weather to sleep with the windows open and just use a top sheet. — Roger+ (@RoJoHen) April 7, 2021

Wait.. I just read a post about millennials not using top sheets….



I’ve never even met someone who doesn’t …. 🤨 — Sim-One (@Purple_Sim_one) May 10, 2021

last week @MrsDocAtCDI ordered a new comforter for our bed, we use a fitted sheet, top sheet, and comforter but no blanket, and ours was getting a bit worn.



skip to tonight... I learned that Duvet's need Cover's



after 55 years I needed youtube



to figure out how to make my bed — Doc 🍥 (@DocAtCDI) May 8, 2021

But others disagreed, saying the top sheet's days were numbered.

PSA for my fellow millennials: Target sells fitted sheets without the top sheets. pic.twitter.com/glf3SzYc3q — Ally (@allyc023) April 25, 2021

Underrated tweet. Top sheets are for tripping over in the middle of the night because they belong ON THE FLOOR.



This post brought to you by duvet gang. — StonkNoob (@NoobStonk) May 11, 2021

Millennials are fixing all Boomer’s wrongs (popcorn ceilings, homophobia, carpet over hardwood floors, top sheets, etc.)



Gen Z is also trying to fix our wrongs (only have a personality based off Harry Potter, buzzfeed quizzes, etc). — 🦦 beep boop 🐢 (@mwrat4) May 10, 2021

"I grew up hillbilly with a mattress on the floor and only sometimes a bottom sheet," one user wrote.

"Top sheets were for people who shopped at Tar-jay."