People born in the early 1980s have been dubbed 'Geriatric Millennials'

Some claim 'Geriatric Millennials' should embrace their new name. Photo / Getty Images

Some claim 'Geriatric Millennials' should embrace their new name. Photo / Getty Images

If you were born in the early 1980s it is highly likely you have struggled to define whether you are considered Gen X or a Millennial.

This is often a problem for the groups, known as microgenerations, born on the cusp of outgoing and new generations.

Often these groups are given their own classifications to set them apart from the other generations.

For example, younger Millennials born on the cusp of Gen Z are often referred to as Zennials.

Now, older Millennials born between 1980 and 1985 have been given a brand new term of their own, however, not everyone is impressed with the new label.

The group is now considered a "Geriatric Millennial", according to a Medium article published by author Erica Dhawan.

"Geriatric millennials" (born between 1980 and 1985) are best positioned to lead teams that will thrive in the hybrid workplace," writes @ericadhawan. https://t.co/e0jSyj6eJY — Medium (@Medium) May 14, 2021

In the article, Dhawan says the term "perfectly describes" the microgeneration. Keep in mind, people in this group are in their mid to late 30s.

"The first time I heard 'Geriatric Millennial' I thought it was an oxymoron. Sarcastic, even. But as I thought more deeply about it, I realised how perfectly it describes so many of us," she wrote.

"Geriatric Millennials are a special microgeneration born in the early 1980s that are comfortable with both analog and digital forms of communication. They were the first generation to grow up with technology like a PC in their homes."

Dhawan said she considers herself a Geriatric Millennial, saying being on the cusp of two generations has allowed those in this group to work across generational divides and proves why they are in the perfect position to lead future hybrid workforces.

Although Dhawan heaps nothing but praise on geriatric Millennials, not everyone is in love with the new label.

"The term Geriatric Millennial is the most offensive thing I have read on the internet today," one Twitter user wrote.

"Not sure which part I find more offensive: 'geriatric' or 'millennial'," another said.

Geriatric millennial. That's the best name you could give us?



I vote we change it to vintage millennial. — Meg Bonney (@MegBonneyWriter) May 15, 2021

As a proud Gen Xer I have to say that this geriatric millennial nonsense is straight up offensive. — Uncle Dion (@UncleDion) May 15, 2021

However, others chose to embrace the new term, with some even offering up tips on how to determine whether you fit into the new category.

"Geriatric Millennial actually resonates with me very much. Like that's *exactly* how I feel," one person said.

"Husband and I ate dinner at 4.40pm tonight so maybe 'geriatric millennial' wasn't as off base as it sounds," another Twitter user wrote.

Just found out I am a “geriatric millennial.” I embrace this new designation and I implore all you damn kids to get off my lawn — elan gale (@theyearofelan) May 14, 2021

"I'm no geriatric millennial!" he insists as he dives into his weekend routine of muesli and a crossword puzzle — Daniel Bader (@journeydan) May 16, 2021

For those who refuse to accept the label, you can always go with the much more inoffensive term of Xennial.

Xennial (not to be confused with Zennial) has been a popular term for years and has a bit of a wider generational range, often being used to describe people born between 1977 and 1983.

Which generation are you?

• 1925-1945: The Silent Generation

• 1946-1964: Baby Boomers

• 1965-1980: Generation X

• 1977-1983: Xennials

• 1981-1996: Millennials (also known as Generation Y)

• 1993-1998: Zennials

• 1997-2012: Generation Z

• 2013-present: Generation Alpha