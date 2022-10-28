Tip Top icecream. Photo / File

Tip Top has discontinued two of its most popular flavours, the 2-litre tubs of Cookies and Cream and Goody Goody Gumdrops, causing outrage among Kiwis online.

An employee for supermarket operator Foodstuffs, which owns Pak'nSave, New World and Four Square, confirmed to the Herald that the tub range of icecream had been discontinued by the supplier.

People have taken to social media to voice their outrage at the decision, with some calling for other flavours to be dropped instead.

The move has perplexed some given Cookies and Cream took out the Kid’s Choice Award at the New Zealand Ice Cream and Gelato Awards last month.

Tip Top has made no official announcement but has been approached for comment.

