TikTok video shows disgusting find in McDonald's drink machine: worms

Worms found in London McDonald’s drink machine. Video / TikTok /McOldKentRoad

A disgusting TikTok video by user McOldKentRoad has gone viral as it exposed the filthy condition of a drinks machine at a McDonald's restaurant.

Customers were disgusted after the video showed worms in a drinks machine at a McDonald's restaurant located on Old Kent Road, south of London.

The user who posted the video showed "maggots" crawling around in the drain of the drinks machine.

A spokesperson for McDonald's has since confirmed to My London, they were worms – which did not put customers at ease in the slightest.

The video has been viewed more than 400,000 times on the social media platform and has been flooded with comments of people expressing utter disgust about the conditions of the restaurant.

One user said the video was like "something out of Stranger Things" – a popular show on Netflix, while another said "there's a reason why it's the cheapest property on Monopoly".

The Tik Tok video shows worms crawling round in the bottom of the McDonald's drink machine. Photo / Getty Images

The giant fast food chain has released a statement saying: "We take cleanliness and hygiene extremely seriously. Unfortunately, a number of weeks ago we were made aware of an issue in the drain serving the drinks station at our Old Kent Road restaurant.

"We immediately closed the drinks station and our hygiene team identified the cause of the issue which was fixed before a deep clean was carried out.

"The area was inspected by external specialists and no drinks were served to customers until we were sure that the issue was fully resolved."

McDonald's has apologised to its customers and said the store was closed as soon as they were alerted of the situation.