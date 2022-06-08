TikToker reveals difference between cheap and expensive ice cream. Video / Queenie Tan

Do you know the difference between cheap and expensive ice cream?

Queenie Tan, a finance expert from Sydney posted to TikTok the shocking reason why some ice cream is more expensive than others, and it turns out it all comes down to air.

Tan has gone viral on the social media platform after she picked up two types of ice cream from her local supermarket, one cheap and one more experience and put a scoop of each in a bowl before weighing them.

The TikToker noted the cheaper, two-litre tub of vanilla ice cream weighed 885g while the 457 millilitres - more expensive tub - weighed 391g. Tan said the cheaper product contained 44 per cent ice cream with a total of 56 per cent air.

But the hook came when she revealed the more expensive product contained 86 per cent ice cream and only 14 per cent air.

Tan told viewers, "The cheap ice cream was 10 times cheaper than the expensive one per litre so it's still cheaper even with the air!! But just interesting to consider."

"Just FYI (for your information) these numbers are approximate since I don't have a lab to measure everything 100 per cent! Just thought it was interesting to see the difference between one ice cream and another."

The clip has since gone viral on TikTok with over 2.9 million views and over 1000 comments.

One person said, So you're saying I get to eat more of the cheap stuff because it's lighter?" Tan replied, "Haha you do you boo. Just check ingredients because some can have fillers too!"

Another said, "Why are people surprised that expensive stuff is higher quality than cheap", and one user commented, "I kinda like the lightness of the cheap one."

One user commented, "mind blown" and another added, "There's also another ratio - cream to ice" to which Tan replied, "Yes, very true. So many things to consider! More expensive ice cream generally has more fat/cream."