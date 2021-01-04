TikTok star slammed for 'tone deaf' video showing off 2020 travel

The year 2020 saw most of us stuck at home unable to travel the world, but social media influencers somehow managed to keep travelling throughout the pandemic - and now one TikTok star has come under fire for posting a "tone deaf" video showing off all her 2020 holiday trips.

Czech fashion blogger Barbora Ondrackova shared her trips across the world from last year in a video roundup on TikTok, showing footage of luxurious hotel stays and restaurant meals.

The holidays included ski trips as well as holidays in the Maldives, Dubai, Budapest, Paris, Austria and Italy. In the video, Ondrackova is not only seen without a face mask at any of the locations, but also regularly appears at restaurants and in public places without any face covering.

And social media users were quick to criticise her for showing off the videos of her travelling adventures when so many have been forced to quarantine or are in lockdown due to rising coronavirus cases around the globe.

One user wrote, "This is so insulting to the nurses/doctors and everyone else trying to survive this pandemic. But no you just keep on dancing."

"It's not hate but the lack of respect for human decency," another added, while another commented that they couldn't see "a single face mask in this".

Ondrackova shared clips from her travels all over Europe. Photo / Supplied

But not everyone agreed that Ondrackova was in the wrong - some people said she was "living, not surviving" like the rest of us.

And others said they would be doing the same if they had the money to travel like she did.

The influencer has not yet responded to the backlash on her social media accounts.

She did reply to some users, however, saying that she avoided travelling to the United States as she wanted to stay away from "risky areas."