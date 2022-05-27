When was the last time you went pillow shopping? Video / Mama_Mila

When was the last time you went pillow shopping? Video / Mama_Mila

Do you know how to tell if your pillows are expired?

One mum from Melbourne took to TikTok to share the simple hack that will help you tell if your pillows have expired or not.

Chantel Mila, known as Mama Mila on the social media platform, shares hundreds of hacks and tips with her 873,000 followers and one top tip has turned heads.

Mila tells her followers pillows should be replaced "every year or two" as they "harbour dust, skin cells and oils" that can become armies of bacteria.

In the video Mila can be seen taking a pillow, folding it in half and holding it like that for 30 seconds, before saying, "pillows should bounce back if fresh".

The TikToker said you should fold your pillows in half to see if they are expired. Photo / TikTok @mama_mila_

Daily Mail has reported there are different expiry dates for each type of pillow, for synthetic it should be replaced every six to 12 months but a down pillow lasts much longer and only needs to be replaced every two to three years.

Mila's video has received more than 300,000 views and more than 11,000 comments.

There were many mixed reactions in the comment section.

One viewer said "I've had my blanky pillow for 24 years thanks" while another added "I like them expired".

"I wash my pillows lol" a TikTok user said, and Mila replied: "Definitely important to wash quarterly."

Chantel Mila, known as Mama Mila told her followers pillows should bounce back if they're fresh. Photo / TikTok @mama_mila_

Other users of the social media platform thanked Mila for her advice. "Thanks for the tip… going to check mine," one said.

"This is such a good idea! I never knew this. Totally going to try it." A follower expressed.

Mila has built a large following on TikTok sharing simple and helpful household hacks as well as product recommendations.

In a separate video, she shows her followers how to wash pillows in the washing machine. Another video shows an inexpensive way of making your bedroom "look and feel" like a hotel.