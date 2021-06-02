Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

TikTok mum reveals stunning dishwasher hack using tin foil

2 minutes to read
The trick promises to upgrade your dishwasher. Photo / TikTok

The trick promises to upgrade your dishwasher. Photo / TikTok

NZ Herald

An Aussie mum has revealed the bizarre dishwasher hack which she claims will leave your cutlery looking sparkling clean, even with the most stubborn stains.

Carolina Mccauley from Perth took to TikTok to share the clever trick, which works like magic but is grounded in science.

Insisting that "this dishwasher hack will leave your silverware sparkling", the video shows how Mccauley uses a common household item to achieve amazing results.

"Take some tinfoil, roll into a ball, place in your dishwasher, wash as usual," the video claims.

@carolina.mccauley

This dishwasher hack will leave your silverware sparkling ##kitchenhacks ##homehacks ##dailyhacks ##cleaningmotivation ##hometips

♬ 1 step forward, 3 steps back - Olivia Rodrigo

Read More

The reason the trick works is due to a chemical reaction that occurs between the dishwasher tablet and the foil itself.

The foil doesn't act to clean the cutlery at all, but as the tablet dissolves it reacts with the tinfoil and supercharges your wash.

A similar trick has gone viral in the past for cleaning troublesome oven trays.

That hack suggests filling your bath with hot water, before dropping in your oven tray, a sheet of foil, and a dishwasher tablet.