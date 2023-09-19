Thomas Markle has slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a new TV interview. Photo / 7NEWS Spotlight

Thomas Markle has slammed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a new TV interview. Photo / 7NEWS Spotlight

Thomas Markle has publicly criticised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for being “cruel” while simultaneously issuing a desperate plea to his estranged daughter to let him see his grandchildren.

Markle, who spoke to UK breakfast show Good Morning Britain on Monday, begged Meghan to let him see his grandkids, the New York Post reports.

“I’m very upset about it as well because this is a cruel thing to do to a grandparent,” he told the show’s hosts, Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.

“To deny the right to see their grandchild.”

He alleged that, according to California law, he “can actually sue to see them”, but revealed that “he didn’t want to do that.

“The other thing is I’ve done nothing wrong. There’s nothing that points to say I’m a bad guy,” Markle added.

Meghan Markle with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1. Photo / Twitter

“I’m a really loving father and she knows that, and there’s no excuse for treating me this way — no excuse to treat grandparents that way.”

Meghan Markle, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, share son Archie, 3, and two-year-old daughter Lilibet. The Post reached out to the couple’s representatives for comment.

“Meghan lived with me from sixth grade to high school and I never saw anything like that,” Markle shared of the former Suits actress in the interview. “I never saw the kind of woman she turned into. I am shocked.

“She is not the person I knew as my daughter,” her father confessed.

When asked whether he thinks that Harry had an impact on her behaviour, he revealed that it was actually the other way around.

“I think she has an influence on Harry more than he does on her,” Markle confidently claimed.

“King Charles has done nothing wrong too and he is denied the kids as well as I am.”

Thomas and Meghan Markle. Photo / 7News Spotlight

Meghan’s tumultuous relationship with her dad came to a peak in 2018, shortly before her wedding to Prince Harry, and has worsened since the Hollywood director’s health declined after suffering a stroke.

Despite Meghan’s refusal to let him see her children, Markle said: “I am always here for her, I still love her — I’ll love her forever”.

He added: “That will never change but I want her to reach out to me and let me see my grandkids and let me have a little peace”.

The interview comes after Thomas Markle slammed claims that he was involved in a royal sightseeing tour organised by his friend Karl Larsen.

A young Meghan Markle with her parents, Thomas and Doria. Photo / Supplied

“I never gave my approval to Karl Larsen for any tour anywhere,” he firmly told the Daily Mail. “I am not involved in any way.”

Guests were guaranteed an “in-depth tour” of the area where the Duchess of Sussex grew up, as well as the place where she and her husband currently live.

In the now-removed advert viewed by The Post, Larsen wrote: “I’m the world-famous celebrity photographer Karl Larsen, a best friend of Thomas Markle (Meghan’s father) and the guy with a stunning exclusive portfolio of pictures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together in Montecito”.

Larsen has since deleted the post and alleged that he had “no intentions” of showing Harry and Meghan’s house.