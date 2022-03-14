Meghan Markle is being sued by her half-sister and Thomas Markle said he would be "more than happy" to give evidence. Photo / Getty Images

Meghan Markle is being sued by her half-sister and Thomas Markle said he would be "more than happy" to give evidence. Photo / Getty Images

Thomas Markle says he is ready to give evidence against his daughter.

The Duchess of Sussex is shielding yet another blow from her family following a YouTube video released by her father last night.

The video features Thomas and his friend, celebrity photographer, Karl Larsen and is said to be a weekly series in which Thomas will give a topical review of current events including giving comments on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The first episode reveals Thomas pledging support for his eldest daughter, Samantha Markle as she sues the Duchess for defamation. Thomas told viewers that he would be "thrilled" to come face-to-face with the Duke and Duchess and claimed he would be "more than happy to" give evidence against Meghan.

It was announced earlier this month that the Duchess was being sued by her older sister for defamation after her and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah last year.

Meghan's sister is accusing the former royal of "spreading lies to promote the idea she's overcome a difficult family situation" and challenging the claim that she only changed her last name to Markle after her sister married into the royal family.

Thomas Markle debuted his YouTube channel with a shocking first episode. Photo / YouTube

On the court case, Thomas said he believes his eldest daughter should win and would even give evidence saying, "I would be more than happy to. I've been trying for almost four years to get to see my daughter and her ginger husband in a courtroom face-to-face. I'd be thrilled to defend my oldest daughter."

He also said Meghan should settle the case as he doesn't believe she can "defend the things she said."

The lawsuit which has been filed in Tampa, Florida, demands the Duchess pay $US75,000 as well as cover her half-sister's legal fees as compensation for the false claims made during the Oprah interview.

Samantha claims the Duchess fabricated stories of growing up in "virtual poverty" and said Thomas paid for Meghan to attend dance, acting classes and "elite and expensive private schools".

She also claimed she has struggled with emotional and mental distress as well as lack of work and damaged sales of her autobiography, "The Princess Pushy's Sister" following her estranged sister's comments about their family.

Michael Kump, the lawyer acting on behalf of the Duchess said the lawsuit is "baseless and absurd".

Going on to say, "This baseless and absurd lawsuit is just a continuation of a pattern of disturbing behaviour. We will give it the minimum attention necessary, which is all it deserves."