'This has gone too far': Is the surprise new Domino's pizza topping a bridge too far?

Domino's in Australia has gone next level and added vegemite to the list of questionable pizza toppings. Photo / Supplied

Domino's in Australia has gone next level and added vegemite to the list of questionable pizza toppings. Photo / Supplied

Pizza lovers have always been divided over what you can put on a pizza.

Whether it's pineapple, other fruits, greens or even spaghetti, an online war over what is appropriate always blows up.

But now Domino's in Australia has gone next level and added vegemite to the list of questionable pizza toppings.

The pizza outlet has created a limited-edition Cheesy Vegemite Pizza, and it's had mixed reviews.

Kiwis over in Australia can now enjoy the salty, slightly bitter taste of Vegemite paired with melted, rich mozzarella and the fluffiness of freshly baked pizza dough.

Domino's in Australia has gone next level and added vegemite to the list of questionable pizza toppings. Photo / Supplied

The collaboration comes after Domino's asked social media fans earlier this year if they'll give a Cheesy Vegemite Pizza a try.

They were met with a resounding "yes" through almost 30,000 likes and 12,000 comments.

But what do people really think?

"You know you're Aussie when you get excited for Vegemite pizza (non Australians wouldn't understand)," one Facebook user wrote.

Another said: "I've waited my whole life for this".

But not everyone was sold.

A number of people hit out at the idea calling at an "abomination to those who spend their lives making traditional pizza".

One person on the Adelaide Vegan Facebook group asked for extra Vegemite before warning fellow pizza fans "do not do it". Photo / Adelaide Vegans

"This has gone too far. I know Kiwis put spaghetti on their pizza but we don't need Australians trying to steal the title to worst ever pizza toppings," one wrote.

Another said: "Thought tandoori chicken and paneer pizza had gone too far. This is just at another level."

The vegemite pizza is not available in New Zealand.