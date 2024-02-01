Gather at the Manukau Sports Bowl next Tuesday, February 6 for performances, activities and kai. Photo / Bryan Lowe

Waitangi Day/Te Rā o Waitangi, which marks the anniversary of the signing of Aotearoa’s founding document, isn’t just a public holiday - it’s a time to gather, reflect and learn, as well as spend time with loved ones.

This year, Waitangi Day falls on Tuesday, February 6 - meaning we’re technically not heading into a long weekend, unless you’ve planned ahead and taken the Monday off too.

In that case, with four luxurious days off, you’ll need some long weekend activities to keep you busy.

So, whether you’re planning to head out of town for a few days or stay close to home, here are nine things to do across the country from February 3-6.

Waitangi ki Manukau 2024

A free concert featuring performances from Che Fu & the Kratez, Annie Crummer and Savage is taking place at the Manukau Sports Bowl on Tuesday, February 6 from 8am to 3pm.

Head along to enjoy the music and to learn more about what role Tāmaki Makaurau played in signing the Treaty through speakers and exhibitions, or make the most of the market, kai and kids’ activities from poi making to face painting to weaving workshops.

The day will kick off with a pōwhiri at 8am.

Where: Manukau Sports Bowl

When: Tuesday, February 6, 8am to 3pm

Te Rā o Waitangi 2024

Wellington Council is putting on a free, family-friendly event to mark Waitangi Day this year, with performances, activities and kai on offer throughout the afternoon on February 6.

The line-up includes tangata whenua community performances as well as tangata tiriti performers and artists like Keri-Mei Zagrobelna (Te Āti Awa/Whānau-ā-Apanui) and Tina Rae Carter, who will paint a newly commissioned artwork live.

There’s also a designated Kids Zone, activities run by The Hits, food trucks and a fundraiser hāngi from midday.

When: Tuesday, February 6, 12-6pm

Where: Waitangi Park, Wellington Waterfront

Spare Parts Puppet Theatre's String Symphony. Photo / Luke Baker

String Symphony Aotea Square

Auckland Live’s Summer in the Square event series is kicking off with String Symphony in Aotea Square from Thursday, February 1.

Supported by Auckland Council and Auckland Live, it’s an interactive, larger-than-life performance meets art installation from Spare Parts Puppet Theatre. Through puppetry, the performance will explore what it means to connect and collaborate as a community.

When: February 1-6

Where: Aotea Square, Auckland

Mitre10 Sparks 2024

The Christchurch Symphony Orchestra is set to entertain the crowds at Christchurch’s Hagley Park this weekend, with a breathtaking firework display to follow.

For the 41st year in a row, Mitre10 Sparks is back, promising a fun-filled evening for the whole whānau. This year, the theme is “music bringing us together to celebrate our place in the world”. Led by conductor and MC David Kay, the night will also feature performances from the iconic Annie Crummer and Christchurch locals Roslen Ulaula and Harry Burt. Bring a picnic or enjoy food and drinks from the vendors on site.

When: Saturday, February 3

Where: North Hagley Park, 14 Riccarton Ave, Christchurch

Cedel Downs sunflower patch

Less than half an hour’s drive from Auckland CBD lies a 2 hectare (5-acre) field of sunflowers - perfect if you’re looking to escape from the city over the long weekend. It’s a stunning background for photo opportunities and the kids will love exploring a field of flowers that are taller than they are.

There’s also an exclusive sunset session in the evening for groups of up to six - but you’ll have to get in quick as there’s only two of these sessions available each night.

When: Until February 6

Where: Cedel Downs Farm, 156 Red Hills Rd, Taupaki, Auckland

Price: Adults $12.50 each, kids $7.50 each, family pass $35, VIP pass for up to 6 guests $149

Auckland Pride Festival

This year’s Pride month programme is packed with events from R18 1970s-themed party Club Waack, an LGBTQ+ crafts club, art exhibitions and live performances galore - both family-friendly and just for the adults.

As part of the line-up, the Loud and Proud music festival takes place on Saturday, February 3 on Karangahape Rd in celebration of queer music.

When: February 1-29

Where: Various Auckland locations

Pop Up Carnival at Sylvia Park

Sylvia Park’s pop-up carnival is back just in time for the final long weekend of summer, with free entry and countless thrilling rides for all ages. Line up for the likes of the Scream Machine, Flying Dragons, Cup & Saucer, and plenty of games and food to keep you entertained.

You can buy coupons on the day for $1.40 each, or packs of coupons from $68 - just note that all rides require more than one coupon for entry.

When: February 1-6

Where: Sylvia Park shopping centre

Price: Single coupons $1.40, or packs of 50 for $68, 95 for $118, 165 for $189

Meet Bluey at Bunnings

Bluey is a TV staple in most Kiwi households - and if you’re a parent of young children, you’ve probably heard all about the Hammerbarn episode inspired by none other than Bunnings.

Now Bluey is set to visit Bunnings stores across New Zealand, with themed workshops and merch on offer. Kids can meet Bluey and Bingo at Bunnings Glenfield this weekend from Saturday, February 3 to Sunday, February 4, with make a wish behind the barbie to raise funds for Kiwi kids’ wishes to come true. Bluey sand art and decorating workshops will run across those days. Themed bucket hats, garden gnomes and tote bags available to purchase.

Bluey will appear at Bunnings stores throughout February, and you can find out more on the hardware chain’s website to book your spot.

When: February 3 and 4, various session times

Where: Bunnings Glenfield, Auckland

Chinese Lunar New Year at Auckland Showgrounds

For the 21st year in a row, Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations are set to take over the Auckland Showgrounds.

Organised by Auckland’s Chinese Community, the event attracts thousands of people each year to experience entertainment, activities and food from their culture, with more than 200 stalls selling traditional New Year foods and crafts.

Head along to hear music, witness dance and tai chi performances, and experience the joy and splendour of a traditional Chinese New Year.

When: February 3, 9.30am-4pm

Where: Auckland Showgrounds, 217 Green Lane West, Epsom, Auckland



