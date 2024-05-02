Things to do in Auckland this weekend: Celebrating everything local, from music to markets to comedy

Aotea Square’s Auckland Live Digital Stage is back up and running this month for NZ Music Month, showcasing the Ka Mua Ka Muri program and FromThePit music photography exhibition. Photo / Auckland Live

Looking to explore Auckland’s offerings this weekend?

Despite the changing seasons and shorter days, Tāmaki Makaurau is still pumping with lots of activities and big-ticket events lined up throughout May.

Whether you’re keen to check out some local music as we celebrate Aotearoa NZ Music Month, get rid of old e-waste in a sustainable and rewarding fashion, explore unique art exhibitions, or laugh yourself silly at one of the many NZ Comedy Festival shows, you won’t be running short on ideas of things to do in Auckland this weekend.

1) Ka Mua Ka Muri - Aotea Square

Aotea Square’s Auckland Live Digital Stage, which entertained city wanderers in March during the Arts Festival, is back up and running this month for NZ Music Month, showcasing the Ka Mua Ka Muri program and FromThePit music photography exhibition. The name Ka Mua Ka Muri is a Māori proverb which loosely means walk backwards into the future. The initiative is in its third year of documenting for the web performances of and interviews with local musicians and songwriters. The recordings were made on the second floor basement of the Auckland Central City Library and feature mostly underground artists making a wide range of music from folk to hip hop and everything in between. Also on the Digital Stage is FromThePit, a collection of over 100 photographs of homegrown music and music venues. Both are screening Thursdays to Saturdays in May (not including May 16-18) so stop by during your lunch break or make a weekend trip in the city and get hip to Auckland’s underground music scene.

When: May 2-4, 9-11, 23-25, 30-31; Ka Mua Ka Muri 10.15am - 1.30pm, FromThePit 10am and 1.30pm.

Where: Aotea Square, Auckland CBD.

Price: Free.

Take your e-waste down to Eden Park or Northcote this weekend to recycle it sustainably. Photo / Samsung NZ

2) E-Waste Day - Eden Park & Northcote

If your tangled cables and redundant electronics drawer is overflowing, boy have we got the weekend activity for you! Samsung and e-waste disposal company Echo are holding an E-waste Day at Eden Park and Northcote on Saturday. Embarrassingly, Aotearoa is one of the worst electronic recycling nations in the world, with only 2 percent being recycled. Do something good for the planet and take in your old electronics to be recycled. It’s completely free and is a drive-through so it couldn’t be easier. Last year’s event was a big success and diverted tonnes of e-waste from landfill. This year, to entice people back, Samsung is again offering a $50 e-voucher to spend online at Samsung NZ. The time is now to rid yourself of electronic clutter.

When: May 4, 9am-3pm.

Where: Eden Park, Gate G entry via Sandringham Rd, Kingsland and Samsung New Zealand Head Office, 24 The Warehouse Way, Northcote.

Price: Free.

The Mascot by Matt Griffin is a collection of works in Griffin's signature style, hyperrealism. Photo / Supplied by artist

3) The Mascot by Matt Griffin - Eden Park

On Saturday, there’s a stunning one-day only exhibition taking place at Eden Park. The Mascot by Matt Griffin is a collection of works in Griffin’s signature style, which he calls hyperrealism. The subjects of these photo-like painted portraits span the globe with standout pieces including a life-size painting of a Giant Moa and a portrait of Māori Chief Toa. Looking at these pieces, it’s easy to see why structural engineer turned fine art practitioner Griffin was one of the most loved exhibitors at last year’s Art in the Park. Everything on display is able to be purchased with prices ranging from $1000 for limited edition prints to more high end for collector’s pieces. Head along on Saturday or you’ll miss out on seeing all of these works side by side in one awe-inspiring show. It’s free but tickets are required for entry.

When: May 4, session times 10am, 11.30am, 1pm, 2.30pm and 4pm.

Where: Eden Park, Door B, Cricket Avenue, Kingsland.

Price: Free tickets available from ticketmaster.co.nz

May is Aotearoa NZ Music Month. Photo / Auckland Live

4) Te Marama Puoro o Aotearoa NZ Music Month - Various locations

It’s May which means it’s Aotearoa NZ Music Month and there’s a whole host of events for you to get along to in support of local music and the people who make it. This Saturday, it’s Hip Hop

Fest at the Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen, featuring Kings, Che Fu, DJ Sir Vere, Randy and Uzivana. Next Saturday, May 11, there’s something for the youngest music fans: Tiny Rave, a dance party complete with neon face paint, glow sticks and DJ Grantis - specifically for 8-year-olds and under (and their caregivers). For the next three Fridays, the Civic is holding free lunchtime concerts featuring Julien Dyne (Live), The Leonard Charles Group, and Romi Wrights & The Commotions. BYO your lunch or grab something from Stark on arrival and enjoy your lunch with a side of live local music. Those three are just a teeny tiny taste of what’s on the schedule, you’ll need to check out the website for the full rundown of kiwi music offerings this month.

When: May 1-31.

Where: Various locations.

Price: Visit nzmusicmonth.co.nz for more information and the full schedule.

Renee Cosgrave, Yeddonba balai and Yackandandah, 2018, oil on canvas, 1520 x 1520mm. Courtesy of the artist, Two Rooms Gallery, and NORTHART.

5) Abstraxt Abstraxt - Northart, Northcote

Get a sneaky peek at the newest exhibition opening at Northart next week at the preview opening of Abstraxt Abstraxt on Saturday. The group show is curated by Northart’s co-director Jessica Pearless and is a collection of abstract works by female artists that provides a broad view of what abstract art looks like today. The pieces speak to each other in myriad ways that help the viewer build a picture of the past, present and future of abstract art in Aotearoa, which Pearless is optimistic about stating that the show aims to “exemplify the richness of exploration occurring in the mode of abstraction.” Saturday’s opening event will have refreshments and the opportunity to view the exhibition before it opens proper on Tuesday.

When: May 4, 2pm-4pm (opening); May 7 - July 6.

Where: Northart, Norman King Square, Ernie Mays Street, Northcote, Auckland.

Price: Free.

NZ International Comedy Festival is back from May 3-26. Photo / NZ International Comedy Festival

6) NZ Comedy Festival - Various locations

With the climate crisis, cost of living crisis, housing crisis and mental health crisis, New Zealanders probably need the NZ International Comedy Festival now more than ever. Spend this month’s entertainment budget on giving yourself some deep belly laughs with acts like Hayley Sproull, Chopper, Ed Byrne, Chris Parker, Melanie Bracewell and Tom Sainsbury. There are also group shows like The Comedy Mixtape, The Great Comedy Debate and the Comedy All Star Showcase as well as hit podcast The Guilty Feminist and comedy-karaoke with Aotearoa’s funniest married couple Laura Daniel and Joseph Moore aka Two Hearts. There’s no point denying it, you need a good chuckle so wrangle your squad and book tickets to a show - or several - in this year’s Comedy Fest.

When: May 3-26.

Where: Various venues in Tāmaki Makaurau (and Wellington).

Price: See comedyfestival.co.nz for the full schedule and tickets.

Celebrate Star Wars this weekend at the Stardome Observatory. Photo / Stardome Observatory

7) Star Wars Weekend - Stardome Observatory, Royal Oak

It’s that time of year again when we celebrate the biggest profit-generating pun of all time: May the Fourth be with you. This weekend at the Stardome Observatory and Planetarium is their annual Star Wars celebration - May the Fourth and Revenge of the Fifth. Throughout the weekend there will be 30-minute planetarium shows exploring the planets of “a galaxy far, far away” as well as a Lego Star Wars display in the Space Room. Come dressed up in your best Star Wars garb and you could score yourself a spot prize from the Stardome shop. If you visit between 4pm and 8.30pm on Saturday, you might just come face to face with Darth Vader, some Stormtroopers and R2D2.

When: May 4-5, 1pm-8.30pm.

Where: Stardome Observatory, 670 Manukau Road, Royal Oak, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $15 adult, $12 child, $13 student/senior, $50 family from stardome.org.nz

The General Collective Lifestyle & Design Market will be held at Auckland Showgrounds on May 5. Photo / General Collective

8) General Collective Lifestyle & Design Market - Auckland Showgrounds

The market must-do this weekend is the General Collective Lifestyle & Design Market which is taking over the ASB Showgrounds on Sunday. This carefully curated collection of some of Aotearoa’s best designers, artists, creators and makers is an inspiring place to buy homewares, jewellery, fashion, skincare, kids’ goods, art and more. There will be over 180 local vendors selling their wares - you won’t find a better or bigger selection of New Zealand-made goods anywhere in the world. And when you walk away, you can feel quite smug knowing you’ve shopped ethically this weekend, supported local small businesses and avoided exorbitant shipping costs. There’s always good coffee and yummy treats available at the market as well to keep your spirits and blood sugar high.

When: May 5, 9am - 3pm.

Where: Auckland Showgrounds, Pavilion 3 & 4, 217 Greenlane Road West, Epsom, Auckland.

Price: Tickets $5 from iticket.co.nz or on the door, under 12′s free.

Despite Tāmaki Makaurau’s iconic restaurant Homeland closing last week, Peter Gordon’s Cooking School at Homeland is still running until July. Photo / Homeland

Plan Ahead: Cooking with Peter Gordon

If you’re mourning last week’s closing of perhaps Tāmaki Makaurau’s finest restaurant - Homeland - then this might brighten your spirits: Peter Gordon’s Cooking School at Homeland is still running until July. There’s a class next Thursday called 800 Years of Aotearoa Cuisine in One Pot in which Peter will teach participants how to make a quintessential kiwi one-pot boil-up of hāngi pork, mussels, kūmara, kārengo seaweed, coconut cream, kawakawa, miso and white wine, as well as horopito fry bread. You’ll get a glass of Marlborough sauv or a beer to enjoy while you’re there. For a more in-depth experience, there’s a three-hour Kai Māori masterclass on May 18 and, if you miss out on those, there are classes coming up in June and July so keep an eye on the website. Savour the last few chances to experience the magic that is Homeland in its current location on the water.

When: May 9, 5.30pm - 7pm (One Pot); May 18, 10am-1pm (Kai Māori); June & July dates TBD.

Where: Homeland, 11 Westhaven Dr, Auckland CBD.

Price: Book at homelandnz.com