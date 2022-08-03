Things are going to get worse for the heir to the throne. Photo / Getty Images

Things are not looking good for Prince Charles.

Earlier this week it was revealed the future King accepted GBP£1 million (NZ$1.94m) from Osama bin Laden's family in 2013.

The Sunday Times claimed the prince accepted cash from the brothers of the widely known terrorist and later deposited it into his charity despite advisers urging him to return it as they feared associated with Bin Laden's family could be catastrophic to Charles' reputation.

The publication went on to say the deal occurred after a private meeting at Clarence House in October 2013 with Bakr and Shafiq bin Laden.

Advisors warned the prince that accepting the money would tarnish his name if it was ever revealed but Charles ignored their advice and continued with the deal.

Now, royal biographer, Tom Bower has claimed "it's going to get worse" for the heir to the throne.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Bower said "It looks very bad. It's not the first time he's been caught out," the writer said on the programme.

"As I wrote in my book four years ago, he was selling access to himself for large sums of money for many, many years for more than 20 years.

"He was warned by his own father to stop it and he didn't."

Royal biographer Tom Bower. Photo / YouTube @PiersMorganUncensored

He went on to accuse the monarch of "attracting colourful and controversial figures," and went as far to say that this could be "one more nail" in Prince Charles' coffin, adding, "more and more of these stories of him taking money in suspicious circumstances are going to emerge".

It comes after British broadcaster Nigel Farage commented on the matter and called the royal "stupid".

Speaking to Sky News' Paul Murray Live, Farage said, "I'll tell you what, there are many people Charles could raise money from but to go to the Bin Laden family begs the question, how can somebody who is supposedly intelligent be that damn stupid?,"

He went on to say "the guy clearly has no judgement at all," before adding "He's just month after month doing the royal family so much damage."

Despite the blasting from royal experts, Sir Ian Cheshire told the Sunday Times the donation – which was made to the Prince of Wales Charitable Fund – was "wholly" accepted by the organisation's five trustees.

"The donation from Sheik Bakr Bin Laden in 2013 was carefully considered by PWCF Trustees at the time. Due diligence was conducted, with information sought from a wide range of sources, including government.

"The decision to accept the donation was taken wholly by the trustees. Any attempt to suggest otherwise is misleading and inaccurate," he said.