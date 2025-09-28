Advertisement
These globally inspired dishes are tasty ways to cut food waste

Rachael Jackson
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

Arepas are a great vessel for using up leftover ingredients. Photo / Lauren Bulbin, The Washington Post; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky

Use what you have to make dumplings, pancakes, rice dishes and more.

Take a look at cuisines from around the world, and you’re guaranteed to find dishes with a particular superpower: They let you throw in whatever food you’ve got. Stews that accommodate this and that. Egg ensembles into

