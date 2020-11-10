Website of the Year
Premium
Lifestyle

The year of blur: How 2020 destroyed our sense of time

10 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Alex Williams

How isolation, monotony and chronic stress are destroying our sense of time.

For Kate Baer, a poet in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, 2020 feels like a time warp. She compared it to when she and four friends

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.