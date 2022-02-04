Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

The View from My Window: Bess Wohl on how people-watching led to her play, Grand Horizons

6 minutes to read
Bess Wohl. Photo / Walter McBride

Bess Wohl. Photo / Walter McBride

By Siena Yates

New York playwright Bess Wohl looks out her Manhattan window, reflecting on how her play Grand Horizons not only made it to Broadway but is about to take the stage "halfway across the world" in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.