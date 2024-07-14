Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The unspoken rules of sharing passwords with your partner

Washington Post
By Tatum Hunter
4 mins to read
Sharing online accounts with your partner can be convenient but also risky. Photo / 123rf

Sharing online accounts with your partner can be convenient but also risky. Photo / 123rf

From Instagram to bank accounts, here are the dos and don’ts of digital intimacy.

To share or not to share?

That’s the question plaguing couples today - each of whom probably holds dozens

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle