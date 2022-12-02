Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

The Unruly Tourists and the battle for the soul of New Zealand Opera

By
14 mins to read
In a tale from living memory, a flock of badly behaved tourists spread a trail of rubbish and fuel a national obsession. Video / New Zealand Opera

In a tale from living memory, a flock of badly behaved tourists spread a trail of rubbish and fuel a national obsession. Video / New Zealand Opera

New Zealand Opera’s upcoming production of The Unruly Tourists has become the most buzzed-about opera in living memory. Greg Bruce goes inside the opera wars.

Englishman Thomas de Mallet Burgess had been in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle