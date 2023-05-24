The ultimate guide: 10 ways with feijoas

Your ultimate guide to indulging in one of our favourite autumn fruits, the feijoa.

The season is short and when it's here, it's a feijoa frenzy of baking, preserving, freezing and cooking. School up with these handy feijoa tips, which includes how to choose them, the best way to store them and how to freeze the fruit to extend your enjoyment beyond the season.

Muffin time

Feijoa makes muffins delicious. Freeze feijoa pulp by the cupful so you can enjoy feijoa muffins all year-round.

Jo Elwin's feijoa and cream cheese muffins are light on the sugar without too much on the fat, but that also makes them good. Or try these feijoa and honey muffins made with dessicated coconut for added flavour and texture.

These feijoa and lime muffins are quite tart, with all the fragrance of feijoas and a refreshing tang from the lime juice and zest.

An autumn crumble

This Feijoa, ginger and almond crumble is a buttery crumble with a hint of ginger, and it is extremely delicious especially when served nice and hot with a dollop of cream.

Jo Elwin's autumn fruit crumble is a chop-and-go version that uses brown sugar and fresh New Zealand hazelnuts to create a real celebration of autumn.

Delaney Mes' autumn crumble is made with pears with a classic oat and butter topping; use whatever nuts and seeds you like to make it your own.

Poach them

Warren Elwin poaches feijoas in a lime and ginger-scented riesling syrup and serves it with a vanilla-flavoured cream.

Amanda Laird also goes for riesling-poached feijoas but pairs it with toasted pistachio, as well as . They're easy desserts that don't need much time or effort for a great result.

Turn it into jam

Serve this simple feijoa jelly with a batch of homemade crumpets.

Feijoa jam with vanilla and fresh ginger uses firm feijoas and the addition of vanilla and ginger adds extra depth.

Haven't got much time in the kitchen? Jan Bilton's five-minute feijoa jam is whizzed up in a food processor and simmered for four minutes. Even the skins are left on for flavour and an intensely-green colour.

Pudding please

Angela Casley opts for the stove-top to make her ever-popular rice pudding which is accompanied with poached feijoas in a star-anise syrup.

Geoff Scott's feijoa fool is a low-fat choice for pudding as he serves up light sour cream and probiotic vanilla yoghurt with slightly-sweetened poached feijoas.

Jan Bilton folds fresh feijoa in a delicious mixture of cream, passionfruit pulp and meringues in her feijoa passion pudding.

Pair it with pastry

You can infuse feijoas with flavours of cinnamon, vanilla and sherry and wrap it in butter puff pastry like this feijoa strudel.

Caramelised feijoas go beautifully with crispy pastry; this feijoa tarte Tatin uses puff pastry whereas this version uses sweet shortcrust pastry and incorporates a fragipane paste made with ground almonds, flour and butter.

Chutney chow-down

This Feijoa and date chutney is full of flavour with a heady combination of Indian spices and Asian flavours such as ginger, star anise and kaffir.

Jan Bilton's feijoa chutney is a simpler version with fewer ingredients and a more classic chutney, or try her fresh feijoa relish which takes minutes to make and is a great accompaniment to pork.

Freshen up with a salsa

Serve this classic fejioa salsa with coriander and red onion with steak, chicken or fish, or use it as a dip.

Warren Elwin's fresh feijoa salsa - made with dates, pistachio, fresh coriander and coconut - is refreshing and zesty, and makes a particularly good accompaniment to a spicy chicken curry or in cold meat sandwiches.

Cool it down

Warren Elwin's feijoa iceblocks will be a favourite with the kids especially with the inclusion of pineapples for a tropical twist.

For a healthier ice cream, Nadia Lim's instant feijoa ice cream uses banana and yoghurt (with a little cream) blended with crystalised ginger - another delicious pairing with feijoa.

Bake a cake for afternoon tea

We've picked some of our most popular cake recipes here, based on reader favourites. If you're after more, head to our Baking with feijoa collection for a great selection of slices, cakes, loaves and tarts.

- Feijoa and blueberry buttermilk cake(pictured) - Feijoa and ginger cake - Feijoa, coconut and lemon syrup cake - Feijoa date cake - Fab feijoa cake