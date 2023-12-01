Secret Santas can sometimes induce more stress than Christmas cheer — but they’re a popular holiday tradition that is hard to avoid.

When it comes to office Christmas parties or a festive lunch with your significant other’s extended family, it’s the easiest way not to spend the big bucks but still enjoy a spoil or two come December 25.

However, when you draw out of the hat Lucy, who joined the firm only a week ago, or get stuck buying for Aunty Pip from Canada who makes the trip over only once a decade, gift ideas are as easy to come by as a turkey on Christmas Eve.

This is why we’ve collated some of the best Secret Santa gifts for the 2023 festive season.

Glasshouse Night Before Christmas candle

Welcome in the Christmas season via the senses with a scent that is the epitome of yuletide. This cult-favourite holiday fragrance from Glasshouse makes for the perfect little something for every Christmas lover.

$24.95 from Glasshouse

Heineken Choice Silver and test kit

Heineken Choice Silver and test kit. Photo / Heineken

Turn arvo drinks into a science experiment with Heineken’s new test kit, which challenges Kiwis’ tastebuds to discover which type of beer they are scientifically hardwired to enjoy more — the OG Heineken Original or smooth Heineken Silver. Paired with a six-pack for good measure, this prezzie will go down a treat.

Prices vary, from Heineken

Maggie Marilyn socks

Maggie Marilyn socks. Photo / Maggie Marilyn

Socks are a Christmas staple come December, but they’ve gained a bad wrap — pun intended — for being an easy cop-out when it comes to festive gifting. Spruce up this seasonal must-have with some Maggie Marilyn branding and a Christmasy red hue.

$34.95 from Maggie Marilyn

Aesop Sarashina Aromatique Incense

Sarashina Aromatique Incense. Photo / Aesop

For homebodies and fragrance aficionados alike, gift a scent that transforms their house into a home. These comforting, spicy sandalwood incense sticks from Aesop are bound to collect many compliments from visitors — and your name will be credited to their aromatic splendour.

$53 from Aesop

Lanolips Icon Duo

Lanolips Icon Duo. Photo / Mecca

Never will a lip balm go unnoticed under the Christmas tree. And with Lanolips two-for-one Icon Duo set — bragging their famed 101 Coconutter and Tinted Balm SPF30 in Nude — this gift is going to elicit many jealous stares and lip smacks.

$29 from Mecca

Lush Merry Christmas Bath Bomb set

Lush Merry Christmas Bath Bomb set. Photo / Lush

Nothing will have bath enthusiasts and self-care gurus grinning cheek to cheek like four merry bath bombs to pop in the bath come Christmas day. These festive favourites include a Sweet Pudding, Snow Fairy, Snowdrift and Lord of Misrule bath bomb — ensuring the festive cheer will continue long after the last eggnog has been sipped.

$52 from Lush

Dyson Hair Clips

Dyson Hair Clips. Photo / Dyson

The perfect Secret Santa prezzie for the office hair twirler, the beauty-obsessed niece or the friend who always looks put together, give the gift of a good hair day with these Dyson Hair Clips. These snazzy little clips will come in handy when the Christmas parties start rolling in and will ensure a good hair flick come New Years Eve.

$49 from Dyson

Bananagrams

Bananagrams. Photo / The Warehouse

The perfect game to play around the table come Christmas morning — and consequently argue with your relatives over whether “qi” can be used as a word — this game is a festive failsafe when it comes to holiday gifting.

$25 from The Warehouse

Country Road Demm mug

Country Road Demm Mug. Photo / Country Road

A Secret Santa gift to rival all others, this trendy and tastefully sized mug is a big yes this Christmas season. What’s more, with every cup of coffee and afternoon tea, they will be thinking of you and how you nailed Secret Santa with this must-have mug.

$21.90 from Country Road

Lego Flower Bouquet

Lego Flower Bouquet. Photo / Lego

A bouquet of flowers is always well received — but a bunch of blooms that never die? That’s what we call a Secret Santa worth stealing. These Lego flowers are not only a beautiful addition to any room, but are a fun activity for friends and family alike.

$99.99 from Lego

Gemini earrings

Gemini earrings. Photo / Ruby

These little croissant-style hoops are this season’s Secret Santa staple. Simple, sophisticated and somehow leave you with a hankering for French pastry, they’re at the top of the wish list — and will be well coveted come Christmas.

$39 from Ruby

Tippl Summer Spritz Cocktail Infusion Jar

Tippl Summer Spritz Cocktail Infusion Jar. Photo / Flo & Frankie

Fancy a yuletide tipple? This fun, flavoursome cocktail set is the perfect prezzie for the pal who likes to party and an easy invitation scorer for those Christmas parties come December.

$39.90 from Flo & Frankie

Rodd & Gunn cap

Rodd & Gunn cap. Photo / Rodd & Gunn

A gift that is both stylish and sensible, this Rodd & Gunn cap is sure to be a summer fav — especially if the weatherman is right about the stonking heat around the corner.

$49 from Rodd & Gunn

KeepCup brew cork

KeepCup brew cork. Photo / Coffee Supreme

Perfect for when you pull the office caffeine addict out of the Secret Santa hat, this KeepCup will not only keep their coffee on the go, but will be saving the environment one reusable brew at a time.

$25.50 from Coffee Supreme

Honest Chocolat Celebration Selection of Bonbons

Honest Chocolat Celebration Selection of Bonbons. Photo / Honest Chocolat

Life is like a box of chocolates — even more delicious during the Christmas season. An easy Secret Santa treat — guaranteed to be loved by all — is a box of NZ-made bonbons to gobble down come Christmas Eve. Just don’t expect your Secret Santa recipient to share.

$35 from Honest Chocolat