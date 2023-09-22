A new report shows Kiwis are feeling worse about their wellness than ever before. Photo / 123rf

A new report shows Kiwis are feeling worse about their wellness than ever before. Photo / 123rf

In 2023, we’ve cycled through more wellness trends than Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.

Whether it’s the latest fitness fad or countless tonics, potions and lotions that promise to cure our every ill, health and wellbeing has never been so front of mind for many of us.

But as much as we all love staying well, that doesn’t necessarily mean we’re feeling better.

In 2023, we're struggling to stay well more than ever. Photo / 123rf

Lululemon’s latest Global Wellbeing report, conducted between May 1 and June 5 this year, shows that, in the post-Covid years, not much has changed when it comes to wellness.

In fact, New Zealand has scored lower than the global average when it comes to wellbeing, with one in three Kiwis surveyed admitting their wellbeing is at its lowest level yet.

Sixty-five per cent of Kiwi respondents say that wellbeing is their top priority, while 47 per cent feel it’s an impossible task to stay on top of.

Only 6 per cent of those surveyed are happy with their current wellbeing, while 39 per cent say they’re feeling hopeless about the state of the world.

Parents are feeling the strain when it comes to balancing work and home life. Photo / 123rf

From climate change to political uncertainty and overseas conflict, we’re more aware of what’s going on around us in the world than ever before, thanks to social media – and it’s no surprise that it’s having an impact on our mental health.

The cost-of-living crisis is another factor, with more than half of Kiwis – 53 per cent – confessing they can’t afford to prioritise their health and wellbeing.

The demographics most concerned about these things are Gen Z and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The Gen Zs among us may be the most aware of the importance of mental health, but half of those in the younger age group surveyed confessed that they’re still too uncomfortable talking about it to ask for help when they need it. Four out of five wish we could have more open mental health conversations.

Half of LGBTQIA+ respondents admit they don’t have the time or energy to focus on their wellbeing, with 3 out of 5 saying they spend more time caring for others than themselves.

Nearly half – 49 per cent – feel pressure to feel happier than they are, with 67 per cent believing New Zealand society judges those with poor mental health.

And young parents are feeling the pressure as they struggle to balance their work commitments, home lives and parenting.

Writing for The Conversation earlier this year, New Zealand academics Steven James Jackson, Marcelle Dawson and Michael Sam of the University of Otago posed the question whether we’re in fact in a “wellbeing pandemic”.

They argued that, as we learn more about what wellness means, we increasingly criticise ourselves and others for not being “well” enough. And we then easily fall for marketing that sells us products promising to make us feel better.

“Consider how the wellbeing agenda is playing out in your organisation or workplace, for example. Chances are you have seen the growth of new departments, work units or committees, policies and programmes, wellness workshops – all supposedly linked to health and wellbeing,” they wrote.

“The danger is that [wellbeing’ initiatives] now constitute another semi-obligatory work task, to the extent that non-participation could lead to stigmatisation. This only adds to stress and, indeed, unwellness.”