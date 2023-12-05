It's a few weeks until Christmas and women are naming and shaming the worst gift to get. Photo / 123RF

It's a few weeks until Christmas and women are naming and shaming the worst gift to get. Photo / 123RF

Women are seeing eye to eye this Christmas and agreeing that there is one gift they never want to receive on Christmas - and unfortunately, it’s a popular pick come December 25.

Heart-shaped jewellery has been dubbed “tacky” and “juvenile” by women in the run-up to Christmas day, reports The Daily Mail.

Hundreds of women’s social media posts have resurfaced asking their significant others to reconsider their gift of choice this season, with one X post reading: “Your girlfriend doesn’t want heart-shaped jewellery, I promise you.”

“If you see this and think she wants something heart-shaped, I am willing to help you find something that isn’t ugly. This is my act of service to my fellow women.”

Many have taken to social media to warn men that the present is an “easy” way to dodge thinking about what women really want for Christmas, even though it usually reigns supreme when it comes to online gift guides.

A clip, which went viral on TikTok, showed a woman playing out a scenario as a “subtle” reminder to men lost on what to buy this Christmas.

Heart-shaped jewellery has been dubbed “tacky” and “juvenile” by women in the run-up to Christmas day.

“Wow, you got me heart jewellery - something I’ve never asked for or said I liked, ever,” she said after pretending to open the present.

Her partner then revealed that he got the idea from an Instagram post titled “thoughtful gifts for women” and put “zero effort” into it.

Many women flooded the comments section, claiming the present was “gaudy” and “childish”.

“Heart-shaped rings remind me of the play jewellery that came in the princess dress-up kits when I was 5,” one woman complained.

Another person added: “If my husband got me a heart-shaped necklace today, I would honestly just be confused. Because, against my deepest wishes, I’m no longer a teenager.”

“A dear friend of mine from high school has a heart-shaped diamond solitaire. It just looks so childish,” one wrote.

Many people pointed out that they were more upset by the lack of effort, not the gift itself.

“It’s about paying attention to what your partner likes and putting effort into choosing your loved one’s gift,” one said.

“I got my ex a custom-made jacket from his favourite anime of his favourite character, and he got me a $15 perfume I already own,” a woman lamented.

Another said: “I bought my ex almost the entire limited edition release from his favourite clothing brand, and he got me a Funko Pop for a character I didn’t even know.”

“My ex once gave me back socks I had given to him for Christmas on Valentine’s Day,” a woman said.

But not everyone was opposed to the romantic accessory come Christmas.

“I love simple heart jewellery. None of that weird uneven swirly stuff - just shaped like a cute rounded heart,” a woman claimed.

“Vintage heart lockets are exempted from the ban - they’re beautiful,” another said.



