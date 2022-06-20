Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Lifestyle

The split list: 15 things that are unhealthy for a marriage

4 minutes to read
Photo / Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash

Photo / Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash

Daily Telegraph UK
By Shane Watson

OPINION:

You may be aware of [British TV presenter and writer] Fern Britton's recent claim that her first marriage broke up because, she said, she passed a Mensa test and her husband didn't. Apparently Fern

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.