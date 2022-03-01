Voyager 2021 media awards
The simple way to keep your brain young

7 minutes to read
Weaving regular movement into your daily life, such as taking the stairs instead of the lift, can have huge benefits. Photo / 123RF

Daily Telegraph UK
By Anna Maxted

Better cardiorespiratory fitness is the key to cutting the risk of Alzheimer's, and you don't need to sweat until you drop at the gym either.

Good news for those of us whose exercise regime is

