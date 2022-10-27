Voyager 2022 media awards
Lifestyle

The secret life of ... A Kiwi working on the world's biggest superyachts

NZ Herald
9 mins to read
One woman shares her experience working for uber-wealthy men aboard their luxury superyachts. Photo / Getty Images

Courtney* worked for two very wealthy men as a crew member on their superyachts. One was a millionaire sex fiend who flaunted his riches and barked at his staff. The other was a hard-working billionaire

"I remember going in," says Courtney of entering the exquisite main-bedroom suite aboard her millionaire boss' super yacht.

