Home / Lifestyle

The reality of caring for someone with dementia in New Zealand

Bethany Reitsma
Senior lifestyle Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

The caregivers of people with dementia are at risk of fatigue, chronic stress and burnout. Photo / 123rf

In her book The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, Emma Heming Willis quotes a sobering statistic.

“Caregivers die at a rate that is 63% higher than people their age who are not caregivers, and 30% of caregivers die before the loved one they are

Save