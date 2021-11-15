The Queen's sprained hip is just the latest health concern that's plagued the royal in 2021

The Royal Family have been rallying around Queen Elizabeth amid her health concerns. Video / Bang Showbiz via AP

After a month of health concerns and cancelled events, the Queen is alarming fans after a sprained back forced her to cancel her appearance at the Remembrance Sunday Service, two hours before the event was slated to start.

The monarch has only missed this annual event seven times during her 70-year reign, which takes place at London's Cenotaph on the second Sunday of November.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said it was with "great regret" that the Queen was unable to attend.

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph," it read.

It's also understood the car journey and having to stand for a lengthy period of time would further exacerbate her injury.

However, her latest mishap has onlookers questioning if there might be other health concerns the monarch is hiding.

"There's something we're not being told about the Queen's health, it's clearly a more serious situation than the Palace is saying," tweeted controversial broadcaster and author, Piers Morgan.

The Telegraph's associate editor and royal expert, Camilla Tominey, also surmised that the Queen's recent issues "lends more weight to the theory that the Queen's health issues are largely mobility-related".

Hospitalised for "preliminary investigations"

Concerns over the Queen's health peaked in October when it was announced she had been in hospital - the first time in eight years. Despite this, the palace remained tight-lipped on the cause of her condition.

"The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today [Thursday], and remains in good spirits," it read.

The Queen was seen once again relying on her cane in October this year, just before her hospital stay. Photo / AP

Her mystery health scare came after it was revealed she had to cancel a two-day trip to Northern Ireland under "reluctantly accepted medical advice".

Concern over her health intensified after royal aides were suspected of initially covering up the Queen's absence. This was due to the fact that the Royal Standard flag remained flying at Buckingham Palace during her reported hospital stay, despite official protocol which dictates the Standard should have been removed during the Queen's absence.

Another cancelled event and lifestyle changes

Her brief hospitalisation also led to two weeks of cancelled events. Among them was a speech the Queen was slated to give at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, which she had to do via a prerecorded video.

While she quickly returned to light duties, the brief hospitalisation followed a series of lifestyle changes the Queen has made during this year.

A well-documented fan of a daily gin martini, it was also reported by Vanity Fair that doctors had instructed her to "give up her evening drink" in preparation for her Diamond Jubilee.

At the same time, the senior royal was also seen using a walking stick – something she last used in 2003 after recovering from a knee operation. The Queen's mobility issues have also prevented her from walking her believed dogs around Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip's death left a 'huge void'

Speaking to media while attending a special service in Windsor, Prince Andrew shared a rare glimpse into how the Queen was coping in the days after her husband's death.

"She described it as having left a huge void in her life, but we, the family, the ones that are closer, are rallying around to make sure that we're there to support her," he told media on April 11.

A busy work and personal schedule helped the Queen grieve the loss of Prince Philip, palace insiders report. Photo / Getty Images

While the Queen returned to work just a month after Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021, sources alleged her "business as usual" approach had left her "knackered".

Speaking to The Times, a close source said attempting to fit in as many as 19 engagements in a month had been "too much". However, they also said that a key reason behind her amped-up activity was because she didn't "want to dine alone".

Not ready to abdicate the throne

A year of health concerns aside, it appears the Queen has no plans of abdicating. Instead she's set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee which commemorates 70 years of service, making her the first British monarch to do so.

An extended national holiday has already been marked from June 2 to June 5, beginning with the Trooping the Colour ceremony to celebrate her birthday and ending with the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, set to take place at Buckingham Palace.

Although the Queen is able to continue to rule until her death, she also has the ability to invoke the Regency Act. This would allow her eldest son to technically take the throne as Prince Regent until her passing – even if he's not the people's preference.

According to a 3000-strong poll conducted by the Mail on Sunday, if given the choice 41 per cent of Brits would rather Prince William take the crown, over the 30 per cent who chose Prince Charles.