Prince Louis stole the show. Photo / Getty Images

Buckingham Palace balcony appearances are a hotly contested chance for the British public to nab a glimpse at the entire royal family together.

But every now and then a mischievous young royal steals the show.

This year it was the youngest Cambridge child, Prince Louis who stepped into the limelight with some hilarious toddler antics.

Not only did he become one of the most entertaining balcony companions for Her Majesty but he also solidified his role as the most relatable royal, covering his ears and screaming.

We have all been there. Scream it out, little prince.

And in admiring his antics, we can't forget the original cheeky prince, his uncle Harry who has had his fair share of hilarious balcony moments. One of which was the 1990 Trooping the Colour appearance when he put his hand over 2-year-old, Princess Beatrice's mouth in an effort to "shush" her.

Prince Harry puts his hand over the mouth of 2-year-old Princess Beatrice. Photo / Getty Images

So as we celebrate the historic 70th year of Queen Elizabeth's reign it seems only fitting we pay tribute to our top five balcony favourite moments from our favourite royals.

Here are the top five funniest royal balcony appearances:

1988: Prince Harry

The royal is known for his laugh-inducing antics which date way back to his childhood and often earned a stern look from his mother. 1988 was no different. While appearing with the royal family, Prince Harry sat comfortably on Princess Diana's hip before sticking out his tongue to the adoring crowds.

Prince Harry was testing Princess Diana's patience as he poked his tongue out to the crowd. Photo / Getty Images

1988: Prince William

1988 was a tip-top year for balcony appearances. While Prince Harry was busy poking out his tongue, Prince William mirrored his mother and showed how utterly fed up he was with the event and face palmed himself. It's a tough life being the responsible brother.

Prince William was done. So, so done. Photo / Getty Images

2011: Grace van Cutsem

Despite being a bridesmaid to the gracious Duchess of Cambridge, the young girl became an internet sensation thanks to her very grumpy balcony appearance. Was it the noise? the royal duties? Was the flower crown too tight? We may never know.

Grace van Cutsem was downright grumpy and looked like she'd rather be anywhere else. Photo / Getty Images

2015: Prince George

The first born of Prince William and Kate had the whole world in awe in 2015 when he appeared in a window during the Trooping the Colour parade and stuck his tongue out. Clearly, Prince Harry is passing on more than just his hair colour to future generations.

Prince George of Cambridge poked his tongue out at the 2015 Trooping the Colour crowds. Photo / Getty Images

2018: Savannah Phillips

Standing with the adorable Prince George, all eyes were on Savannah Phillips who not only shushed the prince by placing her hand over his mouth but took a moment to glare at the cameras. Take that paparazzi.

Savannah Phillips shushes Prince George of Cambridge and glares at the cameras. Photo / Getty Images

Special mention: 2019: Princess Charlotte

In 2019 during the Trooping the Colour flypast, Princess Charlotte burst into tears, Thankfully the Duchess of Cambridge came to the rescue and after a special mum hug everything was better again.