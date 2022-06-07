Queen Elizabeth wore a mourning pin in her hat as a way to pay tribute to her late husband, Prince Philip. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth included her late husband, Prince Philip in her Jubilee celebrations in the most subtle but sweet way.

Her Majesty celebrated 70 years on the throne last weekend with a spectacular celebration but it was her final balcony appearance of the weekend that caught the attention of royal fans.

In a sweet tribute to her late husband, the Duke of Edinburgh who passed away in April last year, the Queen added a black mourning pin to her vibrant green outfit. The pin – which is traditionally worn by members of the royal family following a death - sat front and centre on Her Majesty's hat.

Queen Elizabeth was accompanied by her son and future king, Prince Charles during the final balcony appearance of her Platinum Jubilee. Photo / Getty Images

While no other members of the family wore a mourning pin, the Duchess of Cambridge made her own subtle tribute to the late prince by wearing a pair of the Queen's earrings that were previously worn to Philip's funeral.

Queen Elizabeth was joined by the future of the monarchy during her balcony appearance with Prince Charles and Camilla on one side of her and Prince William, Kate and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on the other.

Queen Elizabeth appeared on the balcony with the future of the monarchy. Photo / Getty Images

It comes amid fears that was the last time the 96-year-old monarch will be seen in public as she continues to suffer from health and mobility issues.

On Thursday night after appearing at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, Her Majesty made a scheduled appearance to light the beacon at Windsor Palace but in a 37-second clip, she was seen looking uncertain and shaky, so much so that one of her aides stepped forward to offer assistance.

While she managed to approach the beacon on her own the clip raised alarm bells for royal expert Daniela Elser who said, "Early on Friday morning, a new video posted on Twitter revealed how increasingly frail and wobbly she is, casting doubt on Palace's "discomfort" line."

Adding, "This very shaky performance will only stoke fears about just how fine Her Majesty really might be."

The Queen lights the beacon at Windsor. pic.twitter.com/dPo500R9I1 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) June 2, 2022

In April The Sun revealed the Palace actioned a new rule meaning the Queen's attendance at any event will not be decided until the day and, no matter what, she won't go along alone.

An insider told The Mail on Sunday: "The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events.

"If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the royal family."