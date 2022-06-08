Queen Elizabeth's noticeable absence from her own Jubilee celebrations sparked concerns among many. Photo / Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth was noticeably absent from multiple Platinum Jubilee celebrations and one royal historian has revealed why.

Her first absence came after appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, the palace announced shortly after that the 96-year-old monarch would not attend the service of thanksgiving the following day.

They later announced she would not be attending her favourite sporting event, the Epsom Derby on Saturday June 4, and was only seen again on Sunday, June 5, when she appeared on the palace balcony for the final Jubilee celebration, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Robert Lacey, a royal historian, has spoken to People Magazine where he revealed a key factor that contributed to Her Majesty's absence from the Jubilee celebrations.

Lacey noted the reason for the lack of public appearances from Her Majesty is not only because of recent health and mobility issues but because she has "high expectations" for herself and "She would not want to stumble — not for her own sake but for the distress it would cause other people."

Queen Elizabeth appeared with her son and future king, Prince Charles for the final balcony appearance of the Jubilee. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Bill Mott a former garrison sergeant major of London District who ran Trooping the Colour for the Golden and Diamond Jubilees, told the outlet, "In all the years I did the Queen's Birthday Parade, it was Her Majesty the Queen there. To not have Her Majesty arriving was poignant and the fact that she went out onto the balcony was lovely.

"I thought in my heart, how many more times am I going to see Her Majesty like that? It was quite sad for a lot of reasons. I know the Platinum Jubilee is meant to be a wonderful occasion and something to mark 70 years, but it was tinged with sadness for me,

"It's the end of a very powerful era. How much longer are we going to be blessed with her?"

It comes amid fears the Jubilee was the last time the 96-year-old monarch will be seen in public as she continues to suffer from health and mobility issues.

On Thursday night after appearing at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, Her Majesty made a scheduled appearance to light the beacon at Windsor Palace but in a 37-second clip, she was seen looking uncertain and shaky, so much so that one of her aides stepped forward to offer assistance.

The Queen lights the beacon at Windsor. pic.twitter.com/dPo500R9I1 — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) June 2, 2022

While she managed to approach the beacon on her own the clip raised alarm bells for royal expert Daniela Elser who said, "Early on Friday morning, a new video posted on Twitter revealed how increasingly frail and wobbly she is, casting doubt on Palace's "discomfort" line."

Adding, "This very shaky performance will only stoke fears about just how fine Her Majesty really might be."

In April The Sun revealed the Palace actioned a new rule meaning the Queen's attendance at any event will not be decided until the day and, no matter what, she won't go along alone.

An insider told The Mail on Sunday: "The assumption must now be that the Queen will not be present at events.

"If Her Majesty does attend, it will be decided on the day and she will be accompanied by another member of the royal family."