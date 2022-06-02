Live: Platinum Jubilee Trooping the Colour Parade. Video / Supplied

The Queen has appeared from Buckingham Palace with a walking stick to begin four days of public events to mark her historic Platinum Jubilee.

Earlier, the first royals were spotted for the start of the celebration.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was spotted in the rear of a car as she was driven along the Mall towards Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour parade. Prince Charles accompanied her in full military regalia.

She later joined Kate Middleton waving to crowds in a carriage by Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte for their first Trooping the Colour ride.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex with their son James were also among the carriages.

Queen Elizabeth II watches from the balcony during the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade. Photo / AP

Prince George, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, leave Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade in London. Photo / AP

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte in the carriage procession at Trooping the Colour during Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee in London. Photo / Getty Images

Prince William, left, in his role as Colonel of the Irish Guards, and Princess Anne in her role as Colonel of the Blues ride their horses along The Mall during the Trooping the Colour. Photo / AP

Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex ride in a carriage as the Royal Procession leaves Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony. Photo / AP

The Queen's granddaughter Zara was also spotted while and husband Mike Tindall posted on Instagram: "Really looking forward to the next four days and celebrating one of the greatest woman on this planet."

Trooping The Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is a military ceremony performed by regiments of the British Army that has taken place since the mid-17th century.

It marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign.

This year, from June 2 to June 5, 2022, there is the added celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952.

Members of the Household Cavalry process along The Mall towards Horseguards Parade to take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour in London. Photo / AP

The Household Cavalry make their way to the Trooping the Colour in London. Photo / AP

Members of Band of the Household Cavalry take part in the Queen's Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour in London. Photo / AP

Royal supporters get ready to spend the night on the Mall after setting up their tents ahead of the upcoming Jubilee events. Photo / Getty Images

Crowds gather near Trafalgar Square in London. Photo / AP

People walk along The Mall in London yesterday. Photo / AP

Huge crowds converged on central London in bright sunshine on Thursday to mark the occasion.

From early morning, a steady stream of people, many clutching Union flags and picnic baskets, headed to The Mall near Buckingham Palace, where the 96-year-old monarch will make two appearances later.

Ambulance service worker Gilbert Falconer, 65, travelled from Scotland to witness the event, which is held to mark the queen's official birthday.

"This is very significant," added another spectator Daniel Marmah.

To mark the beginning of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration weekend, a new portrait of The Queen has been released. Photo / The Royal Family

Royal fans walk alongside the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London. Photo / AP

Police officers stand on the Mall leading to Buckingham Palace in London. Photo / AP

The queen has had to cut back drastically her public appearances since last year because of difficulties standing and walking — and a bout of Covid.

The centuries-old ceremony has previously seen the queen take the salute on horseback herself.

Joining senior royals watching the display of military precision will be Charles' younger son, Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan, on a rare visit from California, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

She will return to the balcony later.

At nightfall, the queen will be at Windsor Castle, west of London, to take part in a ceremony to light more than 3,000 beacons across the country and the Commonwealth of 54 nations that she heads.

Elizabeth was a 25-year-old princess when she succeeded her father king George VI in 1952, bringing a rare touch of glamour to a battered nation still enduring food rations after World War II.

Britain's first and very likely only Platinum Jubilee will see street parties, pop concerts and parades until Sunday.

She could yet put in a final appearance — again from the palace balcony — on Sunday, at the climax of a huge public pageant involving 6,000 performers.