From Rod Stewart to Alicia Keys, British icons put on a spectacular show for the Royals who joined in song with them. Video / TVNZ

Princess Charlotte stole the show with her delightful giggles during a family trip to Wales yesterday as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The 7-year-old was on her first official royal visit when she erupted with laughter while attempting to conduct a band's performance of We Don't Talk About Bruno from the Disney film Encanto.

According to the Sun, while Charlotte's mother Kate Middleton held her hand and showed her the royal ropes, the little princess was spotted attempting a curtsy as the family exited their car at Cardiff Castle.

Princess Charlotte was snapped having a good laugh during her first official royal engagement in Wales. Photo / Getty Images

Dressed in a navy coat paired with white socks and blue Mary-Jane shoes, Charlotte carried a bouquet of tulips as she walked alongside big brother George, 8, during the engagement.

The pair also watched rehearsals and were invited to meet some of the performers taking part in the festivities for the Queen, including Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler. But they were reportedly a little unsure as they met a royal goat named Shenkin IV.

Charlotte and big brother George make their way past crowds in Wales. Photo / Getty Images

And while their little brother, Prince Louis, 4, wasn't in attendance for the family visit to Wales, he had his own show-stealing moment last week.

During the Trooping the Colour parade for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the youngest of the Cambridge clan didn't hold back on the balcony. Not only did he become one of the most entertaining companions for Her Majesty, he also solidified his role as the most relatable royal when he covered his ears and screamed.

Prince Louis didn't hold back on the balcony with his great-grandmother. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier that day, Charlotte was spotted attempting to placate her little brother as he waved furiously to the crowds while they rode in an open carriage as part of Trooping the Colour.

The two eldest Cambridge children also joined their parents at the Party at the Palace where they had prime seats to see performances by the likes of Rod Stewart and Diana Ross and took in the heartfelt speeches made by their father and grandfather, Prince Charles.