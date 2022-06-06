Fans watching the BBC's Party at the Palace coverage were not impressed by the broadcaster's coverage of Princess Charlotte. Photo / Getty Images

Fans watching the BBC's Party at the Palace coverage were not impressed by the broadcaster's coverage of Princess Charlotte. Photo / Getty Images

British broadcasting giant, the BBC, has been criticised for its coverage of Princess Charlotte at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee over the weekend.

According to The Sun, viewers have slammed the broadcaster for showing the 7-year-old looking bored by her great grandmother's celebrations.

While she was also shown cheerfully singing Sweet Caroline and waving a British flag alongside her parents, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and older brother George, cameras also caught the little princess yawning and looking "worn out", reports The Sun.

Fans at home took to social media to call out the coverage of Charlotte and her brother, who had a big day attending their first official royal engagement in Wales before heading to the Party at the Palace.

UK-based children's author Helena Pielichaty wrote: "Stop panning to Prince George and Princess Charlotte just to catch them looking bored and fidgety – give them a break."

One Twitter user wrote: "Everyone saying Prince George and Princess Charlotte are 'bored'. They were in Cardiff mere hours ago – they've had a busy day! At their age I'd have been zonked out my seat."

While another suggested the little royals "might just need an early bedtime after their trip to Wales".

Despite their busy day, the Cambridge children were seen smiling alongside their mum and dad and dancing in their seats to We Will Rock You.

Earlier in the day, Charlotte stole the show with her delightful giggles during her family's trip to Wales, part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Scenes of a giggling Princess Charlotte won hearts during her first official royal engagement in Wales. Photo / Getty Images

The 7-year-old was on her first official royal visit when she erupted with laughter while attempting to conduct a band's performance of We Don't Talk About Bruno from the Disney film Encanto.

Along with big brother George, the pair watched rehearsals and were invited to meet some of the performers taking part in the festivities for the Queen, including Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler. But they were reportedly a little unsure as they met a royal goat named Shenkin IV.

Meanwhile, little brother Louis missed out on the trip to Wales and the Palace Party, but not before contributing some show-stealing moments of his own during the Trooping the Colour parade.