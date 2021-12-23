The Queen's Christmas is in chaos as Princess Anne's husband tests positive for Covid

Princess Anne's husband tests positive for Covid. Video / Sunrise

As the UK braces itself for a new wave of Covid-19 cases and new restrictions have hit home, the Queen has been forced to make changes to her Christmas plans. Now, it seems, her Christmas gathering will get sadly even smaller as Princess Anne's husband has tested positive for Covid.

The Sun reports that Anne, 71, will not be spending Christmas Day with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, as her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, has tested positive for Covid.

Due to the diagnosis, Anne and Sir Timothy, 66, will be isolating at the Gatcombe Park Estate in Gloucestershire over the festive period.

Princess Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, has tested positive for Covid, which means the pair will not be able to spend Christmas with her mother, the Queen. Photo / Getty Images

It seems that circumstances may see the Queen's Christmas gathering become even smaller again as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are yet to confirm where they are their children will spend Christmas, while Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall are also leaving plans up in the air.

As recently as a month ago the Queen was looking forward to hosting a regular Christmas after the pandemic disrupted celebrations last year. The Queen had planned to throw a festive feast for approximately 50 members of the royal family at Windsor Castle.

As recently as a month ago the the Queen was looking forward to hosting a regular Christmas after the pandemic disrupted celebrations last year. Photo / Getty Images

In spite of cancelling the large and lavish royal dinner, the Queen had still hoped to celebrate the holiday with a small group of family members at Sandringham House in Norfolk, according to The Sun. Now, even that plan has been scrapped, with the Queen forced to stay on at Windsor Castle.

While Princess Anne isolates with her husband, attention turns to who will in fact be keeping the Queen company this Christmas, her first since losing her husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen's own health concerns will likely also come into play when deciding who will celebrate with her this Christmas. With a hospitalisation only months ago it would be safe to say that no one close to the Monarch will be looking to take any risks this festive season.