The Queen missed the final day of Royal Ascot Saturday, marking the first time she has failed to attend the spectacle in its entirety in her 70-year reign.

Her Majesty, 96, who did not attend any of the previous days, opted to watch the fifth and final day of the racing meet on television at Windsor Castle, as she has done throughout the week.In the monarch's absence, the Duke of Kent was tasked with leading the royal carriage procession, joined by Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

In many ways, her absence marked the end of an era, a glimpse into the future of a sport that has long been strongly associated with the Queen, a racing fanatic.

Through thick and thin, she has been a fixture at the Berkshire event, one of the highlights of the summer season, waving from the lead carriage in a colourful ensemble before taking her seat in the royal box.

Betting on the colour of the Queen's hat had become a much-loved tradition, while many have cheered on the monarch's own horses.

Angela Kelly, her dresser and confidante, noted in her 2019 book The Other Side of the Coin that "only in extreme circumstances" would the Queen not attend.

But the monarch's ongoing problems with mobility have caused her to miss a series of events in recent weeks, not least the Platinum Jubilee service of thanksgiving, held at St Paul's Cathedral.

The Queen attended her first Royal Ascot in 1946 and, with the exception of 2019 when it was held behind closed doors, had not previously missed the entire meeting since she ascended the throne.

She has been in the winners' enclosure 24 times between 1953 and 2019 and in 2013, made sporting history when she became the first reigning monarch to win the Gold Cup.

Last year, she missed the first four days, but managed to attend on the Saturday.

A committed racehorse owner and breeder, she this year had more than 10 horses entered over the five days of the meeting, which is a 15-minute drive from her Windsor Castle home.

Terry Pendry, the Queen's head groom and stud manager at Windsor, told The Sunday Telegraph how much she delights in any event involving horses: "When Her Majesty is with horses she's in her element.

"With horses she is always in a great mood, thoroughly enjoying herself. Horses have been her passion ever since she was a small princess.

"She is an equine encyclopedia. There's nothing she doesn't know about horses.

"She names every one of hers and she knows all their ancestry. There is nobody with an equine knowledge to match hers."

The Queen and Prince Phillip in The Carriage Procession At Royal Ascot in 1973. Photo / Getty Images

In the Queen's absence last week, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall led the royal party on the first two days, the Princess Royal on the third and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Friday.

They have variously been joined by Peter Phillips, the Queen's eldest grandson, the Princess Royal, Zara and Mike Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent.

Predicted high temperatures have meant men in all enclosures were allowed to remove their jackets and ties once the traditional carriage procession ended, just after 2pm.

Writing in the Royal Ascot 2022 programme, the Queen said: "I have been most grateful for the continued kindness shown to me by the racing community."She signed the note "Elizabeth R".