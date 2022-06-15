Prince Charles and Prince William prevailed in keeping Prince Andrew away from Monday's Order of the Garter procession. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Charles and Prince William prevailed in keeping Prince Andrew away from Monday's Order of the Garter procession. Photo / Getty Images

What a sight it would have been. The Duke of York, trussed up in the full regalia of the Order of the Garter, taking what he believes is his rightful place in the procession at Windsor Castle.

Until the 11th hour, he thought he would make it. But in stepped the Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge and, suddenly, the dream of another comeback attempt was dead.

It fell to the Queen to deliver the news to her third-born child - the Duke of York was welcome to the investiture part of the ceremony and the Windsor Castle lunch, but walking in pride of place in front of the television cameras was a literal step too far.

The outcome was a "family decision", a senior royal aide said. Roughly translated - it was Prince Charles and the Duke of Cambridge who put their feet down.

In the court of public opinion, there can be little doubt it was the right decision. A positive – and some noted fortuitous – Covid-19 test had already averted another public relations crisis after it cast Prince Andrew out of the only Jubilee event he had been allowed to attend: a service of thanksgiving.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall with the Queen ahead of the annual Order of the Garter service on Monday. Photo / Getty Images

There was palpable relief from courtiers that he could not insert himself into royal proceedings again, this time in front of a global audience of an estimated billion.

And then, after less than a week of peace and quiet, there came briefings that the Duke of York was mulling his return to public life with some support from the palace and, as reported by the Telegraph, is asking for roles, including his colonelcy of the Grenadier Guards, back.

"It focused minds," said a source. "This isn't just a decision about public opinion, this is making it clear to him [Andrew] the expectations for the future.

"It isn't just for the good of the family, but for his own good too."

Garter Day, with its colourful pageantry of royal knights and ladies in their plumed hats and velvet robes, was not the place for a duke without a portfolio.

No place on official public duty

The Queen, sources said, was willing to listen to the opinion of her two heirs, who have both been adamant Andrew has no place on official public duty following his "stepping back".

Charles and William may not have been able to block Andrew taking centre stage at the service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh, where he was photographed on the Queen's arm, but in this they prevailed.

This time, the William uttered words to the effect of "it's him or me" for Garter Day, it was claimed on Monday.

Prince Charles and Prince William prevailed in keeping Prince Andrew away from Monday's Order of the Garter procession. Photo / Getty Images

A source close to the Duke of York initially said it was his own decision to pull back from full attendance to an inside-only role.

With two future kings already in agreement over the public future of the Duke of York - limited to non-existent - the phone calls were to the point. Long after the Garter Day programme had been sent to the printers, showing the Duke of York originally in the procession, the Queen made the final call this weekend, smoothing things over to reach agreement with Andrew as only she could.

"There are two roles in this situation, a mother and a monarch, and the Queen looks at it both ways," said a source. "A mother will always have an interest in her son's wellbeing.

"When it comes to the monarchy, there are other people in the family who are also now entitled to a view."

It was, another source said, an exercise in "clarity" for a duke who still asks for more of his royal responsibility back.

"There is a difference between constantly asking and being given," one said. "Mothers have a way of letting us down gently, sometimes so we don't even notice."

And so the duke was still invited for lunch, joining his family and the Knights Companion and Ladies Companion. Despite remaining a member of the Order of the Garter, he was not photographed, other than driving to the castle from nearby Royal Lodge wearing his ordinary suit and tie.

The Duke of York has been seen driving to Windsor Castle recently. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen understands public opinion about the duke perfectly clearly, say those who work with her - adding: "She is still the boss."

True, he has not been convicted of anything. His multi-million pound settlement of a sex abuse law case has drawn something of a line under the prospect of a royal personal life on the stand. But with the duke's friend Ghislaine Maxwell yet to be sentenced for her role in sex trafficking, the links to scandal are far from being severed.

Any rehabilitation in the court of public opinion will happen not in this reign but well into the next, if at all.

Not for nothing is the Prince of Wales, backed by his eldest son, determined to set the tone for royal events to come, and protect not only the Royal family but the Duke of York "from himself".

This precious period, with the Queen and her two heirs working together in lockstep, holds the only chance of an elegant solution.

Princes Charles and William may be united in a desire to keep the Duke of York at bay, but it is only one woman who can convince him to agree to it quietly - the peacemaker, mother and eternal diplomat, the Queen.