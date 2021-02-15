The Queen 'delighted' Harry and Meghan are expecting their second child

The Queen has led the royals in congratulating her grandson and his wife on expecting their second child. Photo / Getty Images

Just days after welcoming granddaughter Princess Eugenie's baby boy, the Queen is set to become a great-grandmother yet again.

And she has led the royals in congratulating Harry and Meghan as the couple announced they were expecting baby number two.

The Queen, 94, shared her joy at the news along with Prince Philip, Prince Charles and "the entire family", reports the Daily Mail.

A spokesperson from Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "Her Majesty, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales and the entire family are delighted and wish them well."

It's understood Harry and Meghan told the royals the news before they made the public announcement.

"We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," a spokesperson for the couple told People.

The latest arrival will be the younger sibling to the couple's son Archie, who turns 2 on May 6.

The news was announced on Valentine's Day in the US, with a stunning black-and-white photo taken by their friend and photographer Misan Harriman.

Harriman snapped the striking image of a smiling and barefoot Meghan remotely on an iPad.

Meghan is seen cradling her baby bump in a flowing dress, by Carolina Herrera, one she previously wore when pregnant with Archie.

Baby news! “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” says a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.” pic.twitter.com/GrqSiBxaXa — Omid Scobie (@scobie) February 14, 2021

The news is extra special for the royal couple, who let the world in on their miscarriage heartbreak last November.

Meghan penned a moving essay for the New York Times, revealing she suffered a devastating miscarriage.

"Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by a few," she wrote on November 25 in an honest and heartbreaking essay about her experience.

And the news came as a sweet tribute to Princess Diana, who announced she was pregnant with Prince Harry on this day in 1984.

While they didn't mention the timing of the announcement in their statement, it's a pretty safe guess the date holds some significance for them.