Our favourite Oscars looks from 1954 to now. Photos / Getty

Our favourite Oscars looks from 1954 to now. Photos / Getty

The Oscars are just around the corner and, for many of us, we're far more interested in who's going to win in the style stakes than we are about who takes home an Academy Award.

Part of what makes each year's red carpet endlessly fascinating is watching stars step out in looks that elicit a collective gasp - of delight or disdain - as they create iconic fashion moments.

Ahead of Monday's parade, we've taken a look back on the best dresses to grace the carpet, from Audrey Hepburn in 50s Givenchy to Lady Gaga's flawless jumpsuit in 2016 and all the sequins, safety pins and faux pas in between.

• 1954: Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn. Photo / Getty

If there was ever a dress that epitomised the character of its wearer, it was this Givenchy number donned by Hepburn at the 1954 Oscars. The refined cut and delicate lace fabric cinched with a smart waist belt was perfection on the chic, graceful star.

READ MORE: • Bafta Awards 2022: Best dressed on the red carpet

• 1956: Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly. Photo / Getty

In what was to be her final public appearance in Hollywood, Grace Kelly shone at the 1956 Oscars in this full-skirted gown complete with kid gloves and silk capelet. The next day she flew to Monaco to wed Prince Rainier, never to return to the silver screen again.

• 1969: Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand. Photo / Getty

It was her first Oscars outfit and, according to Vanity Fair, she had no idea it was completely see-through. The pantsuit by Arnold Scaasi with flared legs and tuxedo cuffs has since become a stalwart on "Wackiest Oscars Outfits" lists. But we're featuring it on our best for being a bold, unforgettable choice.

• 1978: Farrah Fawcett

Farrah Fawcett wearing Stephen Burrows. Photo / Getty

The Charlie's Angels star wore an aptly coloured golden chainmail gown by Stephen Burrows that stole the show.

• 1986: Cher

Cher. Photo / Getty

Shocking? Yes. Game changing? You betcha. By foregoing a traditional elegant gown in favour of a cape, a bare midriff and a headdress that surely ruined the view for whoever sat behind her, Cher's look signalled a turning point for what was deemed appropriate on an Oscar's carpet.

READ MORE: • Critics Choice Awards 2022: Red carpet best dressed

• 1991: Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford wearing Versace. Photo / Getty

You can't forget Cindy at the 1991 Oscars in an eye-catching, bright red, plunging Versace dress that has inspired many remakes over the years. Cindy is pictured above accompanied by her then beau and Hollywood heavyweight Richard Gere.

• 1994: Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley wearing Versace. Photo / Getty

This is one of the most iconic dresses, not just at the Oscars, but ever. The decision to wear safety pins on a red carpet saw Hurley go from Grant's girlfriend to a star in her own right. It helped, of course, that the pins were Versace.

• 1999: Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwenyth Paltrow wearing Ralph Lauren. Photo / Getty.

To receive the award for Best Actress in Shakespeare in Love, Gwyneth dressed as a perfect red carpet princess in this pink Ralph Lauren dress.

• 2000: Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman wearing Dior. Photo / Getty

Australia's golden girl, Nicole Kidman, shone in a gold asymmetrical dress by Christian Dior.

• 2002: Halle Berry

Halle Berry wearing Ellie Saab. Photo / Getty

Only Halle could pull off a sheer mesh dress with embroidered flowers and a full maroon skirt. Kendrick Lamar put it perfectly: "Halle Berry. Hallelujah."

• 2004: Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie wearing Marc Bouwer. Photo / Getty

A young Angelina gave us angelic vibes in a plunging white Marc Bouwer gown offset by neutral makeup.

• 2006: Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams wearing Vera Wang. Photo / Getty

Back in 2006, yellow was a colour seldom seen on the red carpet. But Williams set the trend with this chiffon and tulle gown by Vera Wang, created especially for the actress after producing hundreds of sketches and mock-up versions.

• 2007: Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz wearing Versace. Photo / Getty

Penelope sparkled in a pale pink and feather flared Atelier Versace gown. This dress is definitely going down in history as one of the most iconic of all time.

• 2008: Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard wearing Jean Paul Gaultier. Photo / Getty

Marion won more than the Best Actress award for her lead in La Vie en Rose. The mermaid-esque, silver embroidered gown by Jean Paul Gaultier went down swimmingly.

• 2010: Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana wearing Givenchy Haute Couture. Photo/ Getty

Avatar actress Zoe Saldana decided to embrace the colour purple, in all its shades. The actress shocked in the risky, ruffled, ombre ensemble by Givenchy Haute Couture.

• 2011: Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis wearing Ellie Saab. Photo / Getty.

After her role in Black Swan, Mila went for a softer look in lilac lace for the Oscars. Although she missed out on the Best Supporting Actress award she won us over in this delicate Ellie Saab dress.

• 2012: Rooney Mara

Rooney Mara wearing Givenchy. Photo / Getty

Rooney Mara, star of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, transformed into the girl with the Givenchy gown for the Oscars. Her bold hair and makeup were in perfect contrast to the structured, bright white dress.

• 2014: Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyongo'o wearing Prada. Photo / Getty

In what has featured on best-dressed lists time and again over the years, Lupita's plunging pale blue Prada gown was an incredible fashion moment. She also won Best Supporting Actress that year for her role in 12 Years a Slave.

• 2015: Emma Stone

Emma Stone wearing Ellie Saab. Photo / Getty

A lesson in amplifying your dress with unexpected accessories, Stone paired red lips and her striking red hair with a jaw-dropping, pale green, backless Elie Saab dress to create this memorable look.

• 2016: Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga wearing Brandon Maxwell.

A look that signals a turning point in Gaga's red carpet style, her white Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit is in retrospect a bridge between her shock-factor picks of old and the Hollywood glamour vibes we're seeing on the singer-turned-actress today.

• 2017: Brie Larson

Brie Larson in Oscar de la Renta. Photo / Getty

Structured yet sleek, fashion-forward yet classic, Larson's dichotemy of an Oscar de la Renta dress secured the actress' place on many a best dressed list back in 2017. And as we review her look today it's fair to say its status has become "iconic".

• Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet in Berluti. Photo / Getty

While Chalamet won Best Actor for his star performance in Call Me by Your Name that year, he also won our pick for best dressed on the red carpet in this dashing all-white Berluti tux.

• 2019: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford. Photo / Getty Images

Many would argue a best dressed list isn't complete without an appearance by J.Lo. In 2019 the singer/actress was a chic, mosaic mirror-ball of glamour in Tom Ford.

• 2020: Regina King

Regina King in Versace. Photo / Getty

Actress and director Regina King put in a flawless appearance on the red carpet. Poured in to a powder pink Versace gown accented with Harry Winston jewellery, King's look is as exquisite as it is timeless.

• 2021: Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan in Valentino. Photo / Getty Images

Mulligan was literally golden last year in this glittering princess-with-an-edge Valentino gown. And to top it off, she took home the Best Actress award for her performance in Promising Young Woman.