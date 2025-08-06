Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The new ‘cool girl’ is a comfortable one - Varsha Anjali

Varsha Anjali
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Lola Young at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Lola Young at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. Photo / Getty Images

Varsha Anjali
Opinion by Varsha Anjali
Varsha Anjali is a journalist in the lifestyle team at the Herald.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • Lola Young’s hit song Messy has been streamed more than 785 million times.
  • “Brat Summer” is a cultural trend inspired by Charli XCX’s 2024 album.
  • Megan Stalter is best known for her role as Kayla in Hacks.

When I was younger, I lived as though I didn’t love myself. I sucked in my stomach and I wore tight clothes despite feeling tense. I exposed my arms and legs despite feeling cold. I wore uncomfortable shoes despite them hurting my feet.

I did this without being

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save