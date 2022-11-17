Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph. Photo / Getty Images

A British newspaper appears to have bizarrely edited a photo of Kate Middleton to the point where she’s almost unrecognisable.

The Mirror, a daily UK tabloid founded in 1903, covered a story about the royals attending a Remembrance Day service at the Cenotaph in London on Sunday, local time.

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and the Princess of Wales, were all in attendance, with the outlet using a sombre photo of Catherine to sell the story on the front page.

But for reasons currently unclear, the editors have been called out for “doctoring” the original photo of Catherine, 41.

Bewildered users took to social media to call out the publication for “photoshopping” the Princess.

What in the ever loving god did they do to Princess Catherine’s picture? How disgusting to photoshop the photo in this way! pic.twitter.com/ziMhSnVy2h — Royal Tea With Brittany (@brittanygadoury) November 14, 2022

The mother-of-three had watched the service alongside Queen Consort Camilla on a balcony.

The Mirror and Kensington Palace are yet to comment.

When i saw an image of kate doing rounds on Twitter, i thought it was photoshoped. This morning I went to my local co-op and took this pic of todays #DailyMirror. Surely #KateMiddleton doesn’t look like this? pic.twitter.com/kysKlr27zt — HK (@hasifah23) November 14, 2022

The service marked Charles’ first time attending Remembrance Day as the newly minted monarch.

The Mirror must think we are stupid pic.twitter.com/awf7rmaCey — Jesús Enrique Rosas - The Body Language Guy (@Knesix) November 14, 2022

The 74-year-old has laid the wreath on behalf of the late Queen since 2017, in what was viewed as a shift in Her Majesty’s duties.

Camilla, Queen Consort and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

The Queen was forced to pull out of the event last year due to a sprained back, marking only the seventh time she had missed the poignant service in her 70-year reign. She died on September 8.