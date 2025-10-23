The hidden cost of resilience: What ‘powering through’ is doing to your health

We’re often praised for our resilience, but there’s a shadow side to always “powering through“.
We’re often praised for our resilience, but there’s a shadow side to always “just getting on with it“, writes wellbeing coach Nikki Silvester.
We love to celebrate resilience. It’s the word we use to describe people who can handle anything – the ones who keep going, keep smiling, andhold everything together no matter what life throws their way.
But here’s the truth: even the strongest people reach their limit.
Somewhere along the way, resilience stopped meaning recovery and started meaning endurance. We began to see pushing through as the gold standard of strength – and resting, slowing down, or asking for help as weakness.
The danger is that when we wear resilience like armour, we stop noticing the toll it takes. We become so focused on staying strong that we forget to stay well.
We all know what it feels like to keep going when we’re tired. Maybe it’s staying late at work, holding things together for your family, or showing up for others even when you’ve got nothing left to give.
And we tell ourselves: “It’s just a busy season. It’ll ease up soon.” But then another wave of life hits – and we push through again.
That pattern becomes so familiar that it starts to feel normal. Until one day, you wake up and realise you’ve been running on empty for months. You’re still doing everything – but nothing feels like you.
That’s the shadow side of resilience. It’s not that resilience is bad – it’s that it was never meant to replace rest.
True strength isn’t found in how much you can endure; it’s found in how kindly you can treat yourself along the way.
The cost of constantly powering through
When we live in “push mode,” something starts to slip — our energy, our patience, our joy. We stop noticing small moments because we’re too busy surviving big ones.
And it’s not just about work. It’s about the parent who never takes a day for themselves. The partner who’s always “fine”. The friend who listens to everyone else’s problems but never shares their own.
Sometimes resilience looks like holding your breath – waiting for the right time to exhale, but that time never comes.
We tell ourselves we’re doing what needs to be done – but over time, it erodes us. It dulls our edges and drains the colour out of our days.