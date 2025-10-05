Burnout is a gradual drain on energy, confidence and joy, often mistaken for success. Photo / Getty Images
Burnout rarely comes all at once, but it should never be worn as a badge of honour, writes wellbeing coach Nikki Silvester
Burnout isn’t simply tiredness. It’s the quiet drain on energy, confidence and joy – often right when we need them most. As the year winds down, everythingseems to speed up. Projects demand to be finished, inboxes spill over and the pressure to “get it all done before the holidays” can feel relentless.
And it’s in these moments I hear the same quiet admission again and again: “I don’t know if I can keep going like this”.
After 20 years working in high-pressure environments, I’ve seen how common this pattern is. We push harder, believing exhaustion is just part of success. But burnout isn’t inevitable. And it should never be worn as a badge of honour.
The reassuring truth is that a few simple, intentional shifts can help you protect your energy, hold your boundaries and arrive at the holidays with something left to enjoy.
Spot the early warning signs
Burnout rarely comes all at once. It creeps in. Maybe it’s irritability, or brain fog, or the restless nights where your mind loops through tomorrow’s to-do list. Even the smallest task begins to feel heavy, or you catch yourself snapping at people you care about.
The first step is to notice. Naming it – “I’m feeling overwhelmed” – gives you space to act. That might mean resetting priorities with a quick conversation, delegating one task, or setting a single non-negotiable boundary. These early interventions matter. They can keep you from sliding into a full collapse.
Stop treating rest as a reward
So many of us fall into the trap of believing rest has to be earned. We promise ourselves a break once everything is finished – but “finished” rarely comes.
It helps to shift perspective: rest isn’t the prize at the end. Rest is the fuel that gets you there. Small pauses – 10 minutes outside, lunch away from your desk, a few deep breaths before the next call – seem insignificant, but they work like compound interest for your wellbeing. They calm your system and keep stress from building. And the truth is, the busier you are, the more vital those pauses become.
Redraw your boundaries
At this time of year, everything feels urgent. But urgency isn’t the same as importance. Protecting your time starts with clarity: what truly matters? Then let the rest fall away.
It could be renegotiating a deadline, saying no to a “nice-to-have” meeting, or setting a firm finish time in the evening. Boundaries aren’t about stepping back from meaningful work – they’re about making sure your best energy is going where it really counts. Think of them as a filter: they let in what’s valuable and keep out what isn’t.
Anchor into small daily resets
When you’re already stretched, the idea of a major lifestyle overhaul can feel impossible. But that’s not what’s needed. The answer is smaller, daily resets.
Drink more water. Finish one task before you begin another. Step outside for five minutes of stillness mid-afternoon. On their own, these choices may seem small but they send a strong message to your body and mind that it’s safe to recover.
Perfection is one of burnout’s most common traps. The truth is, “good enough” often moves us further than waiting for perfect.
At home, it might look like identifying just two things that will make the holidays restorative for you – perhaps a family ritual you love, or a quiet walk with no obligations. Being deliberate protects your energy, and it opens space for joy.
One ritual I share often is the Friday Five-Minute Finish. At the end of the week, write down three things you’ve achieved, one task to carry forward, then close the laptop.
This tiny act signals completion. It allows your brain to mark the week as done. Over time, it creates a sense of control and closure that no weekend inbox-clearing ever delivers.
The bigger picture
Yes, burnout peaks at this time of year. But it doesn’t have to define your experience. Recovery rarely comes from sweeping reinventions. It comes from small, practical shifts, made consistently.
Imagine finishing the year not completely drained, but with enough spark to enjoy the season you’ve worked so hard to reach. That’s possible. It starts when we stop confusing exhaustion with achievement and start seeing our wellbeing as the foundation for everything else.
Because the truth is this: when you protect your energy, you don’t just get through the holidays – you reclaim them, on your own terms.
Nikki Silvester is a wellbeing coach and founder of Rocket Develops. Through her Burnout to Bold course, she helps women break free from burnout and rebuild confidence. She shares tools and strategies on Instagram at @nikkola_silvester