Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

The heartbreak of parent-child estrangement, and how to cope

By Joshua Coleman
Washington Post·
7 mins to read
Parent-child estrangement is heartbreaking, but with empathy and amends, there’s a path towards healing and reconnection. Photo / 123rf

Parent-child estrangement is heartbreaking, but with empathy and amends, there’s a path towards healing and reconnection. Photo / 123rf

Descriptions of abuse or neglect are common in an estrangement between an adult child and a parent. Many parents are baffled and hurt by this perception.

When one of my patients thinks about

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Lifestyle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle