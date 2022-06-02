Queen Elizabeth the second standing alongside Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Photo / Getty Images

The Commonwealth this weekend celebrates the 70th Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

But what's meant to be a joyous occasion is being weighed down by a number of concerns affecting the royal family.



The Queen's health is failing, scandal continues to swirl around Prince Andrew, more Commonwealth nations are becoming republics and the ongoing saga of Harry and Meghan is still attracting headlines.

Joining the Front Page podcast from the UK, Newshub Europe correspondent Lisette Reymer says these issues haven't disappeared amid the jovial mood in London.

According to Reymer, there's a divide in the conversation between the 70 years of service given by the Queen and the various issues plaguing the institution.

"There has just been one thing after the other emerging over the last couple of years that have brought a negative feeling towards them and constantly had them churning through the PR machine, trying to improve their image," says Reymer.

Some of that may take a backseat amid the celebrations in the coming days, but they won't be going anywhere any time soon.

These issues aren't limited to the UK. Barbados last year became the latest country to declare itself a republic, following other nations in turning its back on the Commonwealth.

On a recent visit to Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Kate and William faced protests decrying the royal family's close historical links to slavery and colonisation.

Queen Elizabeth II during a performance as part of the official Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Photo / ITV

"There is a global change and feeling about what relevance the royal family has in the world," says Reymer.

"I don't think Prince Charles and Prince William are shying from that at all. I think they're trying to embrace a new chapter. And the Queen has been very vocal about preparing the royal family for the next step."

Reymer says the world has changed enormously from that which existed 70 years ago when the Queen stepped into this role.

"When she became Queen, the monarchy was so crucial on the world stage and it had so much power and influence. She carried so much weight in decision-making day-to-day. But that has changed. Many of the countries that were once part of the Commonwealth have become independent. Things have changed a lot in her time."

New Zealand has thus far resisted the urge to become a Republic – and at least some of this can be attributed to admiration that many have for the service of the Queen over the past 70 years.

The question now is whether that loyalty will extend to the next generation when Prince Charles eventually takes over as King.

"It's a conversation that's been going on for a long, long time," says Reymer.

"Every time another country steps out of the Commonwealth, that discussion continues. Certainly, when Barbados became a republic, it reignited the conversation in Australia and New Zealand. And I think that conversation will continue for a while yet."

