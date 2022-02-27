The royal couple shared that they "stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future". Photo / Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton today issued a rare joint political statement, showing their support for Ukraine and its leader.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stated that they "stand" with the people of the war-torn nation, as they "bravely fight" for their future.

The couple went on to recall the "privilege" of meeting President Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska, when they came to visit London in 2020.

In the personal tweet signed by the couple, they shared: "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future.

"Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine's people as they bravely fight for that future."

The Duke and Duchess welcomed the Ukrainians to Buckingham Palace in October 2020, which also marked their first audience since the start of the first Covid lockdown.

Catherine and William chatted with and entertained President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Olena in the opulent Throne Room.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena. Photo / Getty Images

Due to Covid protocols, the couples observed social distancing but appeared to enjoy their sit-down chat during the meeting - the first royal event to take place at Buckingham Palace in nearly six months following the first lockdown.

The Duke and Duchess held the audience on behalf of the Queen, who stayed at Windsor Castle to carry out a limited number of engagements.

The tweet for support comes after Kyiv residents braced for another night sheltering underground, as Russian troops closed in on Ukraine's capital and skirmishes were reported on the outskirts. Ukraine's leader, meanwhile, vowed to continue fighting the Russian assault as he appealed for more outside help.

"The real fighting for Kyiv is ongoing," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video message in which he accused Russia of hitting infrastructure and civilian targets.

"We will win," he said.