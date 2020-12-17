The Dating Diaries: Why 2020 was the year we needed, not wanted

Whether you're smooching under the Pohutukawa branch or slamming the doors because you lost a game of cricket on the lawn it all counts as love. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion:

"I thought 2020 would be the year I got everything I wanted. Now I know it's the year I appreciate everything I have."

I came across this quote and was gobsmacked. It felt like I had been brutally hit in the face by reality and, to be honest, I think I felt slightly attacked because all of a sudden it became clear that I had been wrapping myself up in the wrong kind of Christmas spirit.

Christmas and New Year is the best time to reflect, a time to be thankful and a time to appreciate how your life has changed since last year. If you're lucky enough to be having a holiday during the Christmas break spend a minute or two reflecting on the good parts of 2020.

The 2020 gratitude guide

Friends and family

Fighting the (almost) apocalypse this year, has sadly left many of us with empty seats at our table this Christmas. The only present that would make the world unite and sing a Christmas carol together would be a holiday exemption allowing everyone to hug their loved ones who are stuck overseas. But instead, it will be a virtual Christmas morning, face-timing family and friends and remembering those who didn't make it through the year. If you are lucky enough to have all your loved ones around the table that is something to be extremely thankful for.

Your job

If you kept your job or started a new one this year, count it as a blessing because there is a whole lot of people who lost theirs. Be grateful you have a job that allows you to put food on the table, clothes on your back and a roof over your head.

Living in New Zealand

The best part of living in New Zealand during Covid 19 is our response – Go hard, go early. Now we get a summer full of festivals, no 1pm Bloomy updates and we can share a box of scorched almonds and onion soup chip dip. It would be appropriate to scream from the rooftops how grateful you are to live in this team of 5 million.

Love

Like the Grinch your heart will grow three sizes this season. Whether you're smooching under the pohutukawa branch or slamming the doors because you lost a game of cricket on the lawn it all counts as love. You are lucky to be surrounded by so many people who love and care for you. Be thankful to them.

Christmas movies

They might not be everyone's cup of tea, but nothing brings you together like a wholesome family movie. This year my baby brother rounded up our family and made us all sit down and watch the Christmas Chronicles. We thought it would be a drag, but we were pleased he made us watch it because once the credits rolled there was contentment in the air. He reminded us to disconnect from our devices and remember what Christmas is about: love, family and appreciation.

So, while 2020 might not go down as your favourite year in history, don't get bogged down in negativity. If you take anything from this challenging year, it's gratitude for who and what you have around you.

Stay safe and enjoy your Christmas.