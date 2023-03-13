It’s been a bruising few months for Harry amid worsening tension with the royal family and backlash over his book and TV series – and there’s another blow on the way. Photo / Getty Images

It has been revealed that Prince Harry’s controversial Nazi costume and the outrage it caused will be featured in the next season of The Crown.

Netflix will recreate the “native and colonial” fancy dress party where Harry dressed as a Rommel Afrika Korps member, according to The Sun.

Prince Harry, who was 20 at the time, wore an armband with a swastika symbol to the party, which made the front page of The Sun in January 2005.

After the incident, the firm quickly issued an apology on behalf of the Prince, however he only spoke out about his ”shame” three months ago in the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.

The now-infamous party, held by Olympic show-jumper and friend of the royal, Richard Meade, and its fallout will reportedly be recreated in season six of The Crown at the end of 2023.

Reviving the story will no doubt be another humiliating blow for the royal, who has rebranded himself as race conscious in the last few years, calling out racism towards his wife Meghan Markle and even receiving an award for his fight against structural racism within the royal family.

A man reading a copy of The Sun newspaper in front of Buckingham Palace in London on January 13, 2005, after Prince Harry made the headlines on news he arrived at a friend's birthday party dressed in a Nazi outfit. The Prince, who has been fiercely criticised for his actions, apologised for his choice of costume. Photo / Getty Images

An insider told The Sun: “It is one of the most shameful incidents in Harry’s life and one that he finally addressed in December.

“Older generations will remember The Sun’s Harry The Nazi story and shocking photo, but the episode in the prince’s life may come as news to Netflix’s many younger viewers.

“In more recent times, Harry has made claims about racism in the UK and unconscious bias in the royal family on Netflix. It is kind of ironic that Netflix is the one to bring up this incident.”

In season six of The Crown, Harry will be played by Luther Ford while William will be played by Ed McVey.

Prince Harry recalled the costume drama in his memoir, Spare, revealing that William and Kate “howled” with laughter when they saw his Nazi outfit and, in fact, encouraged him to wear it.

However, many senior royals have strongly disputed Prince Harry’s written account.

A few years after his Nazi costume incident, Harry publicly apologised for using an offensive term when referring to a fellow Sandhurst cadet and was also slammed for using a similarly offensive slur in reference to a person from the Middle East.

Fast forward almost two decades and in December last year Harry and Meghan received a Ripple of Hope award in New York for their stance against racism.

Netflix has failed to comment on The Crown’s depiction of the incident.



