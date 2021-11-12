The coolest new drinks to add to your chilly bin for summer picnics

Aucklanders can now gather outside in groups of 25 for picnics - but let's leave the beers at home. Photo / Getty Images

The sun is out and so is all of Auckland as we flock to our 25-person picnics this weekend.

But this year we're not chucking just a cold beer or two in the chilly bin to bring along. It's the summer of the RTD - and we're talking something a little classier than a Vodka Cruiser.

From delicious pink gin in a tin to a fancy spiced rum, we've rounded up the best flavours of ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages that need no preparation - and they're all made right here in Aotearoa.

Simply toss them in the chilly bag with a couple of ice blocks, pack your cheese boards and chips, and head to your favourite beach or park for a well-deserved boozy catch-up with mates - just make sure you've chosen a location that doesn't have an alcohol ban in place.

Sundown Gin in a Tin

Who can resist a pink gin cocktail when summer rolls around? We certainly can't.

Sundown are known for their luxurious flavoured gins, and now they've done all the work for you and packed their pink gin, raspberry and rose flavours into a can.

Sundown's gin in a tin is perfect for pink gin lovers. Photo / Supplied

Odd Company

Odd Company like to make their drinks a little differently - and the results are sure to go down a treat.

Stand outs include new flavour the Tropical One, made with passionfruit, pineapple and mango, and the Cheeky One, a refreshing combo of peach and passionfruit.

The Odd Company drinks are never what you expect, but always delicious. Photo / Supplied

Scapegrace Vodka RTDs

Scapegrace are known for their world-class gin and vodka, forming the base to some of our favourite cocktails.

But what happens when you put some Scapegrace vodka in a can and add a dash of flavour and soda? Magic. Our favourite was the Red Delicious Apple and Pear.

You can now get Scapegrace in a can. Photo / Supplied

Honest Six Spiced Rum, Ginger Beer, Mint & Lime

If the gin and vodka RTDs don't do it for you and you like your drinks a little classy without any extra effort, then this new offering from Honest might be right up your street.

Mates Luke Jones and Dave Lincoln founded Honest during last year's lockdown making specialty rum - now they've added a bit of spice and a hint of lime and mint to make a mouthwatering cocktail in a can reminiscent of a Moscow Mule.

For something a bit different, try Honest's rum "cantail". Photo / Supplied

Pals Vodka, Mango, Pineapple & Soda

No list of summer beverages would be complete without a nod to Pals - and we can't go past their new tropical-inspired mango and pineapple flavour.

Clean, simple and refreshing, they're the perfect addition to any picnic.