That pig couch online? Not for sale. (Also, not a couch)

7 minutes to read

A piece from a thesis project by Pavia Burroughs, a fiber artist in Philadelphia, has appeared in fake ads on Craigslist several times. Photo / Pavia Burroughs via The New York Times

New York Times
By: Kate Conger

Abigail Rowe already had a couch, a hand-me-down from her ex-boyfriend's brother. Like most of her furniture, it was free and utilitarian, a placeholder for a more stylish piece that she would buy someday.

